Why Isn’t Deandre Ayton Playing Tonight? Lakers Star Misses Blazers Clash Amid Personal Slump

Just when it seemed Deandre Ayton’s season with the Lakers couldn’t get any more frustrating, the team ruled him out for tonight’s clash against his former team. For the injury-plagued Los Angeles Lakers, the bad news didn’t stop there. On Saturday at Moda Center in Oregon, they are already without Austin Reaves, who is still out with a gastrocnemius strain. The Lakers have lost four of their last five games and remain shorthanded against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Deandre Ayton won’t face his former team, as he was already listed as questionable. He was ruled out due to knee soreness, the team confirmed before the tip-off. The Lakers will tremendously rely on Maxi Kleber and Drew Timme in Portland, since rotational center Jaxson Hayes also won’t play because of a hamstring ailment. If you are a Purple and Gold franchise fan, the news doesn’t get better. Luka Doncic is dealing with groin soreness and also won’t feature on the second night of the Lakers’ back-to-back slate.

It currently has a 24-15 record and has lost 11 of its last 20. When the teams faced each other last time, Deandre Ayton powered them to a win, that too without LeBron James, Luka, and Reaves. The 27-year-old had 29 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocked shots against his former team, leading the short-handed Lakers to a 123-115 victory over the Blazers in November. In November, Ayton had 6 games with 20 or more points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since then, he has scored 20 points just once this season. In the last four losses, he is averaging just 9.5 points, with reports of unrest from the Lakers locker room.

Ayton’s inconsistency has struck again, and the critiques are piling up. Even head coach JJ Redick said that Ayton is frustrated by the lack of touches and wants to be more involved offensively. But with Luka Doncic and LeBron James doing the heavy lifting, that’s not what the Lakers need from one of their bigs. His empty moments on the court don’t help his case either.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clips of him not going for a board or not making the effort to block a shot started filling the Internet. His passivity in the post became the lightning rod for criticism. In the second quarter against the Kings, LeBron James gave Deandre Ayton the infamous coldest stare. That look seemed to tell the fans that his time with the Lakers might be over sooner rather than later.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Even before the stare, Deandre Ayton’s future was in question

This was not the only instance where the Bahamian star had to face criticism. During the 111-103 win over the Pelicans in January, he did have a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds, but the talking point was different. In the second quarter, while Zion Williamson was shooting free throws, Ayton, instead of boxing out Yves Missi, stood still, and subsequently failed to provide any help defense to Jake LaRavia on Trey Murphy, leading to a three-point play. He was immediately subbed out afterwards.

JJ Redick had already subbed Ayton earlier during another matchup, and did not play Deandre Ayton to close the game against the Grizzlies. The 7-foot center finished with four points, six rebounds, and one steal in 25 minutes of action. Redick was blunt and simple when asked about benching Ayton to close the game. “He (Hayes) was playing better.”

When the star players and head coach have doubts, a long future becomes grim. NBA insider Jake Fischer, during a livestream for Bleacher Report, reported: “I don’t think anyone in that Lakers building sees Deandre Ayton as their long-term answer at center or as the pick-and-roll rim-lob threat that Luka Doncic will grow old with in Hollywood.”