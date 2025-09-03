Why Kevin Durant Is in Italy? Truth Behind Rockets Star’s Europe Visit Amid Expansion Rumor

Kevin Durant has always been one of the NBA’s most intriguing figures, not just for what he does on the court, but for the moves he makes off it. The two-time champion and former MVP has built a reputation as a thinker, an investor, and a global basketball ambassador. That’s why when Durant was spotted in Italy this offseason, fans immediately began asking: What exactly is he doing in Europe?

Was it just a vacation? A quiet getaway after another grueling NBA season? Or is there something bigger happening behind the scenes? As it turns out, Durant’s trip is tied to one of the most ambitious basketball projects in history, one that could reshape the sport in Europe and place him right in the center of it.

Durant’s Italian stop is not just about sightseeing or enjoying the Mediterranean lifestyle. His visit comes as he expands his partnership with Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), the powerful group behind Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Through his firm, Boardroom, Durant has taken a direct minority stake in PSG, moving beyond his earlier indirect investment through Arctos Sports Partners.

But this new move isn’t just financial. Durant is now positioned as a strategic advisor for PSG’s multi-sport growth, most notably, their potential entry into professional basketball. That’s where Italy comes in. With NBA Europe talks accelerating, PSG and QSI are evaluating opportunities across the continent, and Durant’s presence in Europe signals his deepening role in shaping basketball’s future there.

PSG is already a global sports powerhouse with championship soccer, handball, and even judo teams. But the club has bigger ambitions: building a modern sports-entertainment complex and launching a basketball arm that could eventually compete in NBA Europe.

Durant’s direct stake gives him more than just financial exposure; it gives him influence. He’ll advise on global branding, media content, U.S. market expansion, and commercial opportunities. PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaïfi made it clear Durant is more than a passive investor, calling him a partner who brings “strategic value, innovation, and global perspective.”

For Durant, the fit makes sense. He has long admired European basketball, has close ties with players like Victor Wembanyama, and experienced Paris firsthand during the 2024 Olympics, where he claimed his fourth gold medal. Now, he is positioned as the bridge between the NBA and Europe’s most ambitious sports project.

Durant’s Italian trip also connects directly to the NBA’s vision for NBA Europe, a league that could debut within the next few years. Commissioner Adam Silver has floated the idea of placing franchises in major markets like Paris, London, Berlin, and Madrid, with a potential 8-to-16 team structure.

PSG has already confirmed its interest in leading the Paris bid, backed by QSI’s vast resources. Franchise prices in top cities could exceed $500 million, and PSG is scouting arena sites with designs for a venue comparable to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Durant’s insights as both a player and investor are crucial here, from shaping arena design to positioning PSG as the flagship franchise of NBA Europe.

Of course, challenges remain. EuroLeague already dominates European club basketball, and integrating or competing with it will be tricky. Some see NBA Europe as a disruptive force, while others believe collaboration with FIBA and EuroLeague is inevitable.

Kevin Durant’s Love for European Basketball

Durant’s involvement isn’t just business; it reflects his genuine appreciation for the European game. He has consistently praised the EuroLeague, calling it the “second-best league in the world.” In 2022, he attended a playoff series between Olympiacos and Monaco to support his friend Mike James, raving about the atmosphere and high level of play.

More recently, Durant even showed his engagement with EuroBasket 2025. He tweeted praise for his Houston Rockets teammate Alperen Şengün, saying: “Alperen’s game is so smooth, love watching him in EuroBasket.” That comment sparked conversations about Durant’s growing association with European basketball culture.

Still, when it comes to EuroBasket, Durant himself cannot play; it’s a national team event restricted to Europeans. His real interest lies in the EuroLeague and now NBA Europe, where he could one day step onto a European court either as a player in his final seasons or as an executive shaping the sport’s growth.

While Durant has never hinted at EuroBasket participation (he’s ineligible as an American), he has flirted with the idea of playing for a EuroLeague club. Back in 2019, he famously said he wanted to finish his career with Barcelona, later walking back the comment but reaffirming his respect for the league.

In early 2025, Durant again mentioned Barcelona and Olympiacos as possible destinations “one day,” though he stressed he isn’t focused on retirement yet. Still, speculation continues. With his current NBA contract running through 2027–28 with the Rockets, some believe a short stint in Europe isn’t out of the question, especially if NBA Europe becomes a reality.

Imagine Kevin Durant suiting up for a PSG-backed team in Paris, playing alongside Europe’s brightest stars while also helping shape the league as an investor. It sounds like fantasy, but with his current moves, it’s no longer unthinkable.

Durant’s trip to Italy this summer may have raised eyebrows, but it’s now clear it wasn’t just about vacation. It’s about being at the center of basketball’s next frontier. Through PSG, QSI, and NBA Europe, Kevin Durant is positioning himself not just as one of the greatest players in NBA history, but as a power broker in global basketball’s future.

He has already conquered the NBA and the Olympics. The next chapter could see him influencing, investing in, and maybe even playing a role in the launch of the NBA’s boldest international project yet.

Kevin Durant’s Italian visit ties directly into his growing influence in Europe, his PSG partnership, and the NBA’s push toward expansion. The question now is: Do you think Kevin Durant should end his career by actually playing in Europe, or should he focus solely on shaping the future as an investor and advisor?