Why NBA Europe’s October 2027 Launch Date Could Hit Political Snags: A Closer Look

An announcement in March shocked the world as the NBA was ready to compete with the EuroLeague. Yes, Commissioner Adam Silver dreams of taking the league to a global level with NBA Europe. They even met in October to expedite the process. But it won’t be easy, as various influential executives are already raising their concerns.

The American game, which LeBron James and Stephen Curry are headlining, is looking for the biggest shake-up in European basketball history. FIBA secretary general Andreas Zagklis already announced that if things are in their favor, then NBA Europe could tip off in October 2027. With the NBA’s backing, the smaller European markets can turn massive profits. However, that potential commercialization is the potential problem.

“The main reason we don’t support NBA Europe is that closed leagues and competitions benefit only the top percent of the commercially successful clubs, but cause significant harm to the sport at national level,” one senior European government official told POLITICO. Executives think that the entry of the NBA would stifle the current progress, and it would only benefit the investors of the league.

“European basketball is built on history, identity, and community. Fans here are not a market to be conquered,” said Paulius Motiejunas, CEO of the existing top competition, Euroleague Basketball. “If the goal is genuinely to grow basketball in Europe, it has to be a partnership, not a takeover or, as they have mentioned, domination.”

But to sway the top fans and top Euroleague clubs, the NBA has been working smart. The Athletic’s Joe Vardon, Adam Crafton, and Mike Vorkunov, Adam Silver and Co. are closely monitoring four EuroLeague teams. Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne, and Fenerbahce Istanbul–as potential clubs to join NBA Europe. Moreover, Adam Silver is already in constant communication with Paris Saint-Germain owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi, a powerful sports leader from Doha.

The executives are also against the NBA Europe concept, since the current league structure is different. Currently, it is based on promotion and relegation between leagues, which rewards performance. But the NBA operates where the franchises maintain permanent places in closed leagues. That’s why many believe this will hinder the player’s progress.

Adam Silver looks for a solution to the epic NBA Europe plan

George Aivazoglou, SVP & Managing Director, Europe & Middle East, suggested that they are already working on a semi-closed format. Since Euroleague also functions on one. “Our vision is a semi-open competition with 16 teams — 12 permanent franchises and 4 qualifying from other competitions, with the Basketball Champions League as a central pathway,” he said.

Now, finding partners and getting financial approvals will take some time. That’s why the plan is for 2027. The current pressure is not new, and Adam Silver had addressed the concerns previously.

“Our conversations with various stakeholders in Europe have reinforced our belief that an enormous opportunity exists around the creation of a new league on the continent,” said NBA Commissioner Silver. “Together with FIBA, we look forward to engaging prospective clubs and ownership groups that share our vision for the game’s potential in Europe.”