Why the Celtics Can Still Win It All if Jayson Tatum Returns This Season

Just when the Eastern Conference thought it had Boston figured out, Jayson Tatum stepped into a full 5-on-5 practice. For a team already sitting near the top of the standings without its franchise superstar, that single development changes the entire championship picture. Only months ago, Tatum had ruptured his right Achilles tendon in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals — an injury expected to sideline him for most, if not all, of the season.

In the offseason, the franchise shipped major contributors; Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, Al Horford and Luke Kornet all departed. On paper, a decline was almost inevitable, and it looked that way when Boston started with six losses in the first 10 games of the year. However, the team currently sits at 35-19, good enough for second in a top-heavy Eastern Conference.

Imago Feb 1, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) is introduced to the crowd before a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Celtics have matched last season’s win pace with key players out. All this is largely thanks to one man, Jaylen Brown, who has hit MVP form in his 10th season, posting career highs in points and assists while matching his best mark in rebounds. With a stable core of Derrick White and Payton Pritchard, Boston has remained firmly in contention.

Sitting second in the conference without a top-five player isn’t just impressive — it changes how opponents must prepare for a playoff series against Boston. Tatum could return before the postseason begins. The six-time NBA All-Star reached a pivotal milestone in his recovery when he practiced with the Maine Celtics G League squad at the Auerbach Center. He participated in full 5-on-5 segments and, by all accounts from those in attendance, “looked great.” For a conference that already struggled to slow Boston without him, the possibility of Tatum returning before the playoffs fundamentally changes every matchup projection.

NBA history suggests Achilles recoveries no longer end championship hopes. Kevin Durant returned from the same injury to immediately perform at an All-NBA level, showing elite wings can regain their scoring rhythm faster than expected. Boston does not need peak Tatum in April — it needs him close to himself by May.

The Tatum-Brown Duo Still Sets the Standard

Looking at the league, no other pair matches what Tatum and Brown bring to the floor — size, skill, scoring, two-way impact and most critically, proven championship chemistry. Boston boasts a staggering 321-165 record in the regular season with Tatum and Brown in the lineup. In the postseason, their record is 70-45. Both star forwards are the modern prototype of wing dominance and a huge part of why their team has routinely been a force in the East in the past decade or so.

Drafted a year apart, with Brown coming in first, the duo has battled through years of questions of dynamism and who would be the main man. There were even talks of one being traded to make space for the other. However, Boston showed patience that paid historic dividends in 2024. The Celtics won their first championship in 16 years. Tatum and Brown played a record 107 playoff games together before winning their first title, the most by any duo in NBA history prior to hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy. History shows what happens when both wings are healthy. These two have major scar tissue in the postseason. No duo can match their winning pedigree.

Last season followed a familiar pattern, with Boston dominating behind its star wings until the playoff run was cut short by injury. Brown has carried the load brilliantly this season, proving he can lead the team, but Tatum’s impact is undeniable when he’s in the lineup. Tatum, a perennial NBA MVP candidate, has averaged the most points in a season of any Celtic in history and has led the team in scoring in each of the last six seasons. He has a legitimate case as the most impactful player in the East when healthy.

Even at 80%, having Tatum alongside Brown will catapult Boston to being among the favorites to win the championship this year. His potential return timeline looks to be aligned perfectly for a ramp-up period before the real tests begin. Of course, the franchise is not in desperation mode in the sense of rushing Tatum back to being on the floor. Heck, Tatum himself hasn’t made it clear whether he’ll return this season.

If he returns, his minutes will be carefully managed, but Boston doesn’t need peak Tatum immediately — it needs him functional by the second round. The Celtics have already proven they can contend without their best player. With him, they become something else entirely: a team no contender wants to solve four times in seven games.