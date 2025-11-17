Why Was Anthony Davis Wearing Packers Jersey vs Trail Blazers? Mavs Star’s Actions Explained Amid Injury Update

Is it a message? A cry for help? A smoke signal? A petty affront to Dallas? Or does Anthony Davis like the color green? Dallas residents want answers. Or a formal explanation of why Anthony Davis would choose to wear a football jersey that is not blue and white. On the day, the Mavericks gave the most frustrating hair-pulling update on him, too. This act could be seen as a declaration of war. Or a demand to go elsewhere in the most unstable trade market.

Since firing Nico Harrison, the Mavericks finally got some positive news. Cooper Flagg took the game against the Blazers into overtime, and the Mavs ended their three-game losing skid with a 138-133 OT victory. Yet AD was too big (almost literally) a distraction on the sidelines.

The Mavericks announced Anthony Davis will be out of action for another week, maybe 10 days. His calf injury will be re-evaluated then, before he would be anywhere close to a return. In the meantime, he sits on the bench, not always in Mavs gear.

Today, he chose to wear a green #10 jersey. That’s the jersey of Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

Mind you, this was a home game at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, the Cowboys’ stronghold. Given the long history of animosity between Green Bay and Cowboys nation, this is nothing short of a thoughtless slight on AD’s part.

The fact is… he’s just a regular fan with no fear… or situational awareness. Anthony Davis is a Chicago native with a decorated career in Los Angeles and is now an underutilized star player in Dallas. Yet he doesn’t care for the Bears, Chargers, or Cowboys. The only NFL team that’s won his support is the Packers.

In the past, he’s worn their jerseys while attending Packers games. He had a jersey on while watching them in the NFC last year. He’s not been seen wearing them to his NBA games, though.

How did AD turn to the green side? That’s a mystery. But Dallas might just have to allow this Green Bay intrusion to get the old AD back.

Packers, the secret sauce to Anthony Davis’ charm

The Packers beat the New York Giants on Sunday night too. Jordan Love had two touchdowns in the 20-27 win. Can’t blame AD for breaking out his Green Bay merch to celebrate.

Dallas was outraged with AD’s attire. After Nico Harrison brought him here, this did nothing to endear AD to fans short of suiting up and actually playing. Some accusations were below the belt, somewhere along the lines of that oversized jersey being the only thing fitting his apparently larger frame.

In the first phase of anger, Mavs/Cowboys nation felt this was Davis’ ploy to demand a trade. However, a trade to the Bucks, which would be within state limits of the Packers, is nearly impossible.

The Brow might just have the most unfavorable trade stock right now. AD is a defensive wall when he’s healthy. However, he hasn’t played at least 60 games a season since the 2023-24 campaign. Before that, the marker was on 2019-20. Yet, his superstar status means he is set to earn $58.4 million next season, has a $62.7 million player option for the 2027-28 season, and is eligible for extension in 2026.

The Lakers and Mavs pretty much responded to his demand for improvement by shipping him out of LA against his will. If he’s going to be sent away again, he’ll want a max deal over giving any team a discount.

Getty Gregory Shamus / Getty Images Chicago native Anthony Davis looks on before the NFC divisional round playoff game between the Seahawks and Packers at Lambeau Field on January 12, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis.

If Dallas can be a little patient with AD, they can see a method to the Packers’ madness. Davis watches their games in the locker room sometimes to give himself a little pep.

Three years ago, when he was still in LA, he said, “I was watching the Green Bay Packers game (against the Cowboys) and Aaron Rodgers threw a slant to Allen Lazard for 40 yards, and he started (screaming) and flexing and it got me some motivation before the game. Knowing that we had to get a win. Knowing that a lot of guys lean on me.”

Aaron Rodgers has been a thorn in Dallas’ side, so that game went down differently in D-Town. For AD, it translated to 37 points and 18 rebounds, ending the Lakers’ losing skid, all while LeBron was out injured.

Two years later, Davis led all scorers on the given night with 31 points on an efficient 11-of-20 shooting slab, alongside nine rebounds, four blocks, and one assist. But why is this night more special than all the other high-scoring ones? Kevin Love was in attendance.

Is it a coincidence that the day AD is celebrating a Packers win, the Mavs also end a three-game losing streak? Without Davis even playing? Are there some unseen forces when AD is bleeding green? Maybe. At least it’s worth seeing if it works when he does play.