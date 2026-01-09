Why Was Bulls vs Heat Delayed? Climate Change Keeps A’ja Wilson and Fans Waiting at United Center

A’ja Wilson has arrived in the United Center, seated among thousands of fans who braved the weather, to watch the Chicago Bulls take on the Miami Heat. Well, A’ja’s obviously here for her boyfriend. But there’s bit of a wait for that. Tipoff for this game is delayed due to unexpected circumstances.

The humid weather gripping Chicago has reached the United Center court it appears. There was condensation on the court, which made it slippery and unsafe for the players. They have to fix that before they start the game.

The game was scheduled to begin at 7 PM CST / 8 PM EST. But there was a 40-minute delay at first. Officials initially announced the game would begin at 8 PM local time. As of this writing, a second update from the United Center confirmed the game is delayed by another 20 minutes. The players have also returned to the locker room.

The final update from the United Center has arrived. The game has been postponed to Thursday, January 8.

Chi-town is currently gripped with rain and humidity conditions lately. Temperatures in Chicago are in the mid-50s this week, including on Thursday night. The humidity inside the United Center was as high as 60%. As the Chicago Blackhawks share the arena, they maintain the indoor humidity typically at 30%. However, the ice rink under the floorboards was melting along the edges of the floor.

Players were initially shooting, dribbling and warming up on the sidelines while maintenance personnel pushed large mops across the hardwood. They have since left for the locker room and wait for the court conditions to improve.

In the meantime, we’re getting neat updates about the reigning WNBA champ in the building.

A’ja Wilson lights up United Center

Miami may have literally brought the ‘heat’ to Chicago tonight. Tyler Herro is back in the lineup tonight. But even he’s so bored with the delay he was seen goofing around with Benny the Bull. But the real scene-stealer was reigning WNBA MVP and champion, A’ja Wilson.

A little rain, humidity, and stalled CBA talks wasn’t going to stop Wilson from watching her boyfriend play tonight. Bam Adebayo, who was suffering from lower back soreness was listed as available with Tyler Herro, Nikola Jović, Pelle Larsson, and Norman Powell for the Heat tonight against the Bulls.

At one point, Mr Adebayo was squeezed cosily next to her courtside. It turned into an impromptu sideline date for them which the announcers loved eavesdropping on.

When the players were inside the locker room, Benny the Bull brought A’ja to the floor to have some fun. While personnel were squeezing towels of water over buckets, Wilson hung out with Aces fan. They knew to expect her because the fans in Aces #22 jersey were plenty. She also handed out Benny merch to an Aces fan.

Wilson also arrived with a massive camera with a telescopic lens. She likely was hoping for some great shots but that’s going to have to wait till tomorrow. We’re hoping she had no other plans tomorrow night so she’s back in the United Center to watch Bam play.

The Heat have been in Chicago since Wednesday morning. They were scheduled to fly out Friday afternoon to Indianapolis for Saturday’s game against the Pacers. It’s going to be a tight schedule for Bulls meanwhile as the Blackhawks are hosting the Washington Capitals on Friday.