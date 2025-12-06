Why Was Hornets vs Raptors Game Delayed in the First Quarter?

Something was off tonight in the Charlotte Hornets vs the Toronto Raptors game in Scotiabank Arena tonight, and it caught attention immediately. What was supposed to be a clash between LaMelo Ball and Scottie Barnes’ squads ended up being heavily delayed. So, what happened?

With 11:20 on the clock in the first quarter, the referees called a delay in the game, and everyone could see the issue. Strobe lights, used as part of the pre-game presentation, didn’t shut off, flashing relentlessly at both teams’ players. The players slowly walked back to the benches as the arena crew and officials scrambled to figure out what had happened.

The league has delayed games for various reasons in the past, including power failures, wet floors, fire alarms, even bats flying around inside the arena, but tonight’s incident might be a first.

“Feel like you’re back in Studio 55!” Raptors commentator Matt Devlin joked, with co-commentator Alvin Williams quipping, “You came to a basketball game and a disco broke out.”

After a lengthy delay, the game was finally resumed, and so far, the game has been close. At the time of writing, the Hornets lead 42-36 with 4:02 left in the second quarter behind a strong showing from Ball, Miles Bridges, and rookie Ryan Kalkbrenner.