Why Was Chris Finch Ejected vs Thunder? Timberwolves HC Held Back After Heated Outburst

ByCaroline John

Dec 19, 2025 | 10:15 PM EST

Why Was Chris Finch Ejected vs Thunder? Timberwolves HC Held Back After Heated Outburst

Imago

Imago

The Timberwolves are not going to have the usual voice in their ears when they take on a tough opponent. They’re playing against OKC who have lost just twice. And very early into the game, their coach had to be escorted out. Fans feel it might be a good thing too.

Barely five minutes into the first quarter between Thunder and the Wolves, Chris Finch was immediately mad at the refs. He believes there was a bad call and got argumentative. He would’ve done worse but his staff held him back.

That was an instant ejection. Finch was escorted out of the Target Center still loudly ranting. And that was only five minutes into the game. He’s going to see the rest of the game from a TV screen elsewhere. Which might be good because his team is down 23-33 at the end of the first quarter.

This is a developing story.

