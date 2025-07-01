Why Was Damian Lillard Waived by Bucks? True Reason Behind Milwaukee’s Drastic Decision

It’s official—the Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard era is done and dusted. Blink and you missed it. But hey, can you really blame Milwaukee? Same just hasn’t been that guy since his Blazers days. The Bucks clearly bet on old highlights, not current reality. Hindsight’s brutal like that. So now, they’ve gone full savage—waived and stretched the rest of his $113 million deal. Yup, while he’s still rehabbing. Has a Top 75 player ever been cut like this? Not that we know of. But the real kicker? The why behind this move might just blow your mind.

They really aren’t messing about this off-season, are they? If this is how they’re choosing to lock down on Giannis, that’s a sign of doing things right. But the Greek himself wouldn’t want his locker room bestie axed like this, right? Well, if you see the real reason behind it all, it might start to make sense – even if Antetokounmpo has his eyes on Shams Charania’s socials.

“Damian Lillard’s two seasons in Milwaukee come to an end as he rehabilitates a torn Achilles tendon. The Bucks found a creative path to waive and stretch Lillard – whose $113M will be stretched over the next five seasons – while leaving their future draft assets untouched. In a stunning turn of events, Myles Turner departs the Pacers to join the Bucks,” said Shams. This is as big as bombshells come. Seeing a player like Lillard get the axe? Brutal. It stings—no doubt about it. But let’s be honest: it was kind of coming. Watching a star of his stature face the music? Sad, yeah. But maybe, just maybe, it had to happen.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shams Charania (@shams) Expand Post

This is a developing story…