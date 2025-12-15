Why was Dillon Brooks Ejected? Suns Star Tossed After LeBron James Incident

The Phoenix Suns made a game-time decision on Dillon Brooks who has a nagging ACL injury. His antics however, ensured that he gets some unsolicited rest. Brooks was ejected in the Suns-Lakers matchup of the season. He probably regrets nothing. It was just another chapter of the intense rivalry between Dillon Brooks and LeBron James.

James and Brooks were butting heads the entire game. The Suns’ 29-year-old star had already got a tech from one of those incidents.

Tensions flared when there was a minor lag in the game. Brooks suddenly bumped into LeBron James who was minding his own business, there was no fight for possession, nothing that explained how Dillon Brooks’ intrusive thoughts won. He bumped his chest against Bron who backed away immediately.

That earned Brooks his second tech and an immediate ejection from the game.