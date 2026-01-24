Why Was Warriors Vs Timberwolves Postponed? NBA Takes Drastic Decision After Tragic Incident

The Western Conference showdown between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors, scheduled on Saturday, January 24, 2026, has been postponed by the NBA hours after a man was killed by federal officers in the city of Minneapolis.

“The decision was made to prioritize the safety and security of the Minneapolis community,” the Timberwolves said in a statement. While NBA Insider Shams Charania highlights the alarming nature of the situation in Minneapolis, as this is the second shooting in the past week and the third of this month.

According to reports, the ICE Agents shot a man on Saturday morning in Minneapolis. The man was armed and had a permit to carry a gun and was also a US citizen.

The game will now be postponed by 24 hours and is now scheduled for 4:30 p.m. local time on Sunday, January 25.

It is an extremely crucial game for both teams in the West as the Timberwolves are seventh while the Golden State Warriors are just a spot behind in eighth. Fascinatingly, both teams were heading to this one with losing streaks. While the Wolves had lost their last four games, the Dubs were defeated in their last two.

This is a developing story….