Why Was Grayson Allen Ejected During Thunder vs Suns NBA Cup QF?

Tonight’s game between the Phoenix Suns and the Oklahoma City Thunder took an unexpected turn when Grayson Allen became the focus of an incident that silenced the crowd at Paycom Center. Known for his steady demeanor, the guard found himself at the center of a heated exchange that ultimately resulted in his ejection following an official review.

The replay made everything clearer. During a defensive possession, Allen went straight at Chet Holmgren, looking to run through a screen. Instead of avoiding it, he threw his body into the center, elbowing him in the face. As Holmgren crashed to the floor and whistles blew, both teams quickly approached the situation, creating immediate tension on the court.

Emotions ran high. When Jalen Williams approached to stand up for his teammate, Allen reacted dismissively, causing Williams to shove him, forcing teammates and officials to intervene. The referees convened, reviewed the sequence, and quickly delivered their decision: Allen was ejected from the game, leaving both teams on edge as play resumed.