Why Was Herb Jones Ejected Tonight? NBA Refs Make Controversial Call During Pelicans-Trail Blazers

In the middle of tonight’s matchup between the Portland Trail Blazers and the New Orleans Pelicans, the crowd inside Smoothie King Center was left stunned, barely processing what had just unfolded. Herb Jones, normally one of the Pelicans’ calmer and more composed presences, suddenly became the center of chaos when one defensive sequence spiraled out of control, leading to his ejection.

Moments later, the replay hit the Jumbotron. On a last-second drive to the basket at the end of the second quarter, Deni Avdija attacked the rim against Jones, drawing a foul. In response, Jones, upset with the call, began an argument with the referees. As tensions rose, one official assessed him with an immediate technical foul, drawing an immediate whistle but not ending the drama.

The situation intensified when Jones kept arguing after the first tech, prompting another official to quickly assess him with a second technical foul. Within seconds, the referees signaled the ejection, officially removing the forward from the contest.