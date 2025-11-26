Why Was Jalen Suggs Ejected? 76ers vs Magic NBA Cup Game Heats Up

In the middle of tonight’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Orlando Magic, the crowd in Xfinity Mobile Arena was left stunned at the series of events unfolding before them. Jalen Suggs, the hard-nosed point guard on the Magic, suddenly became the center of a chaotic sequence as the one possession spiraled out of control, leading to his ejection.

The replay made everything clear. On a scramble near the Magic’s side of the court, Sixers center Andre Drummond fouled Magic center Wendell Carter Jr., causing a confrontation between them as officials stepped in to separate them. In response, Suggs shoved Drummond, escalating the situation. Suggs continued pushing and jostling with Drummond and forward Jabari Walker, drawing immediate whistles and attention from both referees and coaching staff.

Things then escalated when Desmond Bane stepped in to defend Suggs. Bane and Walker then started engaging, prompting officials to separate everyone before the situation escalated any further. After a review, Suggs was assessed two technical fouls and ejected, with one technical foul being handed out to Walker, Bane, Drummond, and Carter each.

The sequence occurred with under half a minute left in the first half, and Suggs had been performing very well. He had scored four points, but dished out a career-high 11 assists to go along with five rebounds, two steals, and two blocks, fueling a massive first-quarter surge.

Third-year guard Anthony Black went off for a career-high 27 points in just the first half. As Suggs walked off the court into the tunnel, he threw his jersey to a Magic fan in the crowd, only to see a Sixers fan grab it midway.

The Magic also scored a franchise-high 51 points in the second quarter, burying the Sixers under an 86-60 halftime lead.

Pressure Boils Over as Jalen Suggs Ejected in a Crucial NBA Cup Battle

Coming into tonight, both teams carried heavy tension in the NBA Cup standings. Philadelphia, which has alternated wins and losses over the last nine games, is already saddled with injuries, missing Joel Embiid, Paul George, Adem Bona, Kelly Oubre, and rookie sensation VJ Edgecombe.

Tyrese Maxey tried to shoulder the load but was shut down by the Magic defense, being held to 20 points. His lowest scoring total thus far this season. Notably, he was held to under 30 points just twice prior to this matchup.

Imago Dec 23, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) drives to the basket against the Boston Celtics in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Orlando arrived equally battle-tested, having won six of their last seven games before falling to Boston. Without Paolo Banchero, the Magic leaned on their depth pieces and relentless effort.

Head Coach Jamahl Mosley even praised his group for the fight they showcased in the previous game they played: “I loved our team’s fight… These guys just continued to battle. Our bench was in it for them. Those guys we talk about staying ready when your number is called. … Those guys stepped up and stepped into their role and accepted whatever was asked of them tonight. They did it wholeheartedly.”

All that emotion spilled over tonight in Philly, especially in the sequence resulting in Jalen Suggs’s ejection. The history between the two teams only fueled the heat: on October 27, Maxey dropped 43 points to beat the Magic 136-127, despite Banchero scoring 32.