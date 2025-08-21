Why Was Jaylen Brown’s Father Marselles Brown Arrested? Details About Alleged Altercation

It’s not the kind of Wednesday the Brown household would’ve liked. However, given the recent happenings, Jaylen Brown’s family is seemingly in distress. No, this has nothing to do with the NBA or the Boston Celtics. The shooting guard is still on the team. And he will most likely be around for a while. But the storm that’s causing him unrest is his dad, Marselles. Why? Cops arrested the former boxer for attempted murder after he allegedly st—– a youth football coach over a parking spot.

TMZ Sports reported: Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating a st—— at All American Park on Wednesday, reporting that a verbal dispute over a parking space led the suspect to stab the victim in the stomach. According to the arrest report obtained, the alleged victim’s girlfriend spoke to police about the incident.

She said Brown parked next to them and dinged their vehicle with his Lincoln Navigator door while exiting. The woman stated the coach, identified as Cross Tupuola, got out to check the damage.

TMZ informed that Marselles Brown brushed it off, and walking away. She claims that after a brief back-and-forth, the two agreed to “duke it out,” but Brown pulled an object and struck Tupuola in the back when his back was turned. Meanwhile, the woman claimed that JB’s father swung his arm in a st—— motion, striking the coach in the back. The sudden attack turned a verbal dispute into a violent confrontation in seconds.

The woman also stated Brown used his left hand to grab Tupuola’s right shoulder and st—– him several times in the abdomen. She says the coach initially tried to fight back before attempting to run away, but Brown chased him. Tupuola, 5’9″ and 160 pounds, eventually got in the car and drove off to call 911. He is in critical condition in the ICU.

According to the report, Tupuola suffered “wounds in the upper right chest clavicle area. A defensive wound on his left hand that penetrated his tendons. A slice wound that necessitated a partial gastrectomy to remove part of his digestive system, eviscerated bowels, and a broken right rib that may require surgery to repair.” Witnesses stated Marselle struck first and did not act in self-defense.

TMZ further reported that Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown was unaware of his father’s arrest and is not close to Marselles. Meanwhile, it seems important to know who the convict is. So, without further ado, let’s find out.

Who is Jaylen Brown’s father, Marselles Brown?

Marselles Otis Brown, known in the ring as More Than A Conqueror, was born on March 25, 1968, in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and grew up in Louisville, Kentucky. Standing 7 feet tall with an 86-inch reach, he began his professional boxing career in 1989 and retired in 2016. Over 33 wins, 18 losses, and 1 draw, he earned 25 knockouts and captured the 2016 WBU World Heavyweight title and 2015 WBU C.A.M. Heavyweight Championship.

Brown trained under legends including Floyd Mayweather Sr., Roger Mayweather, Jimmy Ellis, and Eddie Mustafa Muhammad, sparring with top fighters like John Ruiz, Shannon Briggs, and attending a sparring camp with Mike Tyson. He served on the Hawaii State Boxing Commission Board and returned from retirement in 2016 to inspire his sons.

