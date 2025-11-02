Why Was Joel Embiid Fined? Details of NBA Punishment for 76ers Star

The 76ers faced their first loss in the 2025-26 season to the Boston Celtics on October 31st. It was a strong, head-to-head matchup that ended on 109-108. Joel Embiid had only recently returned to action after missing much of the year. He was playing under limited minutes but still made his presence felt. Maybe for the wrong reasons. The reigning MVP now finds himself in hot water with the NBA.

Embiid is facing disciplinary action for his on-court behavior during the game. According to Underdog NBA on X, “Joel Embiid has been fined $50,000 for making a lewd gesture on the playing court.” With 7.8 minutes remaining in the contest, Embiid contributed offensively with 20 points in the game, but his single gesture ended up costing him more.

What is even more shocking is, the decision to fine Embiid comes two days after he made the said gesture. It is likely that it went unnoticed during the game and only came into the league’s attention later on.

The gesture that got Joel Embiid fined was the signature D-Generation X crotch chop, a move made famous by WWE legends Triple H and Shawn Michaels. Embiid performed it during a free throw after they were fouled on a shot. That resulted in an “and-one” opportunity. The NBA clearly did not share the same sense of humor.

In an official statement, they stated, “Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined $50,000 for making a lewd gesture on the playing court, it was announced today by James Jones, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.The incident occurred with 7:08 remaining in the first quarter of the 76ers’ 109-108 loss to the Boston Celtics on Oct. 31 at Xfinity Mobile Arena.”

The Philadelphia 76ers star however has long been one of the NBA’s most expressive players, known for wearing his emotions on his sleeve. Well, that meant sometimes crossing the league’s line of decorum, while also losing his pocket. Yet he has fought back against the fine, but this is not his first one and it sure would not be last. According to league records, Joel Embiid has a massive list of hefty fines in his books.

He was fined $25,000 in January 2023 for making an obscene gesture. Later that year, the NBA issued another $35,000 fine in October 2023 for repeatedly performing the same obscene gesture during a game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Most recently, in December 2024, Embiid received a whopping $75,000 fine for making multiple obscene gestures in a Christmas Day matchup against the Boston Celtics. For some his gestures are lewd, but for his fans, this is classic “Troell.” But the focus still remains on his game, as he will sit out the next match up against the Chicago Bulls on November 4.

Will Joel Embiid retire any time soon?

The 76ers had opened their first matchup of the regular season this year against the Celtics. Despite a 117-116 win, Embiid was showing unusual fatigue on the court. Well this was his first regular season game, after he appeared on the pre-season finale against the T-wolves. He was playing off of a surgically repaired knee, and for a man of his size, it can take time to make things smooth.

He was after all, the league’s most dominant big man once. Embiid is now battling a perception issue, about his longevity. During the season opener, clips circulated online showing the reigning MVP moving gingerly. The 76ers’ medical staff has been cautious, easing him into the season with a strict minutes. But his performance has only re-established his presence.

Since returning on October 23, Embiid has played four games so far this season. On the court, he has been gradually ramping up his minutes as he regains full rhythm. Over that span, the 76ers center has averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists.

Yet, despite the doubts, Embiid has remained defiant. “It’s been 12 years, so… I’ll take it,” Embiid said, before shifting to a more serious tone. “Just got to keep it going. Obviously, the most important games are against the best teams and in the playoffs. That’s the effort we’re going to have when I’m not on the floor. Amen. It’s been a long time.”