Why Was Rudy Gobert Ejected? Timberwolves Star’s Dangerous Foul Forces Ref Decision vs Suns

BySiddharth Rawat

Dec 8, 2025 | 9:48 PM EST

In the middle of tonight’s matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Phoenix Suns, the crowd inside Target Center was left stunned with what unfolded on the court. Rudy Gobert, normally one of the team’s calmer and more composed presences, suddenly became the center of chaos when one defensive sequence spiraled out of control, leading to his ejection after officials reviewed the play.

Moments later, the replay hit the Jumbotron. On a Suns drive, center Mark Williams attacked the rim against Gobert. In response, Gobert delivered a hard elbow to his midsection, sending the opponent to the floor. As tensions rose, Gobert drew an immediate whistle, but it did not end the drama.

The situation intensified when officials began reviewing the foul. Soon, it became clear that it met the criteria for an ejection, and, within seconds, the referees signaled the ejection, officially removing Gobert from the contest.

