Why Was Sacramento Kings Owner Vivek Ranadive Attending Germany vs Montenegro EuroBasket 2025 Game?

EuroBasket 2025 opened with fireworks in Group B. Germany, the reigning world champions, didn’t just beat Montenegro; they steamrolled them in a way that left no doubt about their continental ambitions.

It didn’t look that way at first. For two quarters, Montenegro hung tough, even trailing by just three at halftime, 46-43. Nikola Vucevic was unstoppable early, while Kyle Allman and Igor Drobnjak chipped in key plays to keep Germany off balance. For a moment, the upset alert sirens started to sound.

But then came the third quarter, and Germany unleashed a storm. Outscoring Montenegro 33-12 in that period alone, they broke the game wide open and never looked back, eventually cruising to a commanding 106-76 win.

Germany’s NBA stars stepped up exactly when needed. Franz Wagner finished as the game’s top scorer with 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting, while also pulling down 8 rebounds and grabbing 2 steals. His blend of size, speed, and efficiency was too much for Montenegro’s defense.

Dennis Schroder, the veteran point guard, added 21 points on an efficient 7-of-13 shooting, plus 4 assists. It wasn’t just the numbers; Schroder delivered a crucial 10-point run almost single-handedly in the first half to stop Montenegro’s momentum. Every time the game tightened, he seemed to have the answer.

The x-factor, though, was sharpshooter Andreas Obst. With Germany needing an extra spark, Obst erupted in the third quarter, draining four three-pointers in rapid succession. He ended the night with 18 points on 5-of-6 shooting from deep, essentially slamming the door on Montenegro’s hopes.

Maodo Lo also chipped in 10 points and 6 assists, while Johannes Thiemann added 9 points and 3 rebounds off the bench.

On the other side, Vucevic lived up to his billing, scoring 23 points on 10-of-13 shooting while collecting 10 rebounds. Allman (18 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists) and Drobnjak (13 points, 5 assists) gave solid support, but Montenegro couldn’t match Germany’s relentless depth and pace after halftime.

While Germany’s stars lit up the box score, something else caught attention in the arena: the presence of Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive. Sitting courtside, he wasn’t just there as a basketball fan; he had a specific reason.

Ranadive was watching his new signing, Dennis Schroder, in action. The Kings picked up Schroder this offseason, a move that stirred plenty of debate among fans. Could the German guard really become a vital part of the rotation in Sacramento? Or was he another short-term gamble for a team trying to find its way back into consistent playoff contention?

Against Montenegro, Schroder offered a glimpse of why the Kings made the move. Not only did he score 21 points and dish out 4 assists, but he also played with the swagger and confidence that has defined his international career. Ranadive, by all accounts, was all smiles as his new player put on a show.

The Schroder dilemma for Vivek Ranadive’s Kings

Here’s the catch, though: Schroder’s performances in Europe have often looked far better than his stints in the NBA. During his last season with the Detroit Pistons, he averaged just 10.8 points per game, solid numbers for a role player, but not exactly the sparkplug Sacramento fans are hoping for.

This has been a recurring theme throughout his career. Schroder thrives in FIBA tournaments, where his aggressiveness and leadership shine. But when the NBA season rolls around, inconsistency creeps in. That’s why many Kings supporters remain cautious, even after seeing him shine for Germany.

Vivek Ranadive, however, clearly believes in the upside. If Schroder can bring even half of his EuroBasket form back to the NBA, the Kings’ offense could unlock new levels. Several of his future teammates in Sacramento have already expressed excitement about working with him, believing his veteran presence can glue the roster together.

Back to the game itself, Germany’s third-quarter explosion wasn’t just about Schroder or Wagner. It was about depth and discipline. Coach Alex Mumbrú adjusted at halftime, calling plays to free up Obst, who delivered with precision.

Meanwhile, Montenegro began to fade. Vucevic, dominant early, started missing chances inside. Allman got into foul trouble, and Drobnjak’s hot hand cooled. By the time Germany hit full stride in transition, the outcome was inevitable.

Germany’s ability to distribute minutes widely meant fresh legs down the stretch, while Montenegro’s tighter rotation simply ran out of gas.

For Germany, this was more than a win; it was a message. After watching Lithuania dominate their own opener against Great Britain, Germany wanted to make a statement of their own. They did so emphatically, announcing themselves as favorites for another deep EuroBasket run.

For Schroder, the game was both a personal showcase and an audition in front of his NBA boss. And for Vivek Ranadive, the courtside seat was about more than support. It was about reassurance, seeing firsthand that his latest signing still has the ability to take over games.

But the question lingers: can Schroder carry this same fire into the NBA season? If yes, Ranadive’s move will look like a masterstroke. If not, critics will point to yet another case of Schroder dazzling in Europe but disappointing in the league.

Germany’s 106-76 win over Montenegro was a showcase of star power, depth, and championship DNA. Franz Wagner looked unstoppable, Andreas Obst swung the game in the third quarter, and Dennis Schroder reminded everyone why he’s still a force on the international stage.

Yet, off the court, the spotlight was on Vivek Ranadive. The Kings owner traveled across the world to watch his new guard up close, and he left with plenty to smile about.

The real test, however, will come in a couple of months when the NBA season tips off. Will Schroder’s EuroBasket brilliance translate to Sacramento, or will Kings fans be left wondering if Vivek Ranadive gambled too big once again?

What do you think, did Ranadive make the right call bringing Dennis Schroder to Sacramento, or is this just another EuroBasket performance that won’t carry over to the NBA? Share your thoughts in the comments.