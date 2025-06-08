Why Was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Traded From Clippers to OKC Thunder? Truth Behind One of the Most Shocking Moves

Remember when the Clippers tried to flip the NBA on its head in one night? July 2019 wasn’t just spicy—it was scorching. The Clippers didn’t just want a seat at the table—they wanted the whole damn throne. And in one late-night blockbuster, it looked like they just bought their way to dynasty status.

A trade like that doesn’t just come and go. It sticks around. Sometimes it turns out great, sometimes it falls apart—there’s no in-between. And five years later? This one became the perfect example of what happens when you go all-in… and end up watching your neighbor build a mansion with what you gave up.

What was the blockbuster trade between the Clippers and Thunder?

Let’s take it back to the summer of 2019 — a moment that felt like the NBA was about to flip on its head. Kawhi Leonard was coming off a legendary run with the Raptors, having just won his first NBA championship and Finals MVP. He was ready to make a big move, and his destination was clear: Los Angeles. But Kawhi had one condition — he wanted a co-star to join him, someone who could share the load and make the Clippers true title contenders. That guy was Paul George. Kawhi’s deal was simple: no PG, no Kawhi.

So, the Clippers reached out to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and GM Sam Presti played it cool but firm. He knew exactly what he had — Paul George was the key to landing Kawhi, and the Thunder weren’t about to give him up cheaply. The price? Absolutely historic.

The Clippers ended up sending over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a promising rookie guard who was just starting to show his potential. Alongside him was veteran Danilo Gallinari. But the real shocker was the draft haul: five first-round picks spanning from 2021 all the way to 2026, plus four pick swaps. That’s nine total assets traded for one player — Paul George.

Here’s the kicker though — it wasn’t really about Paul George. He was the ticket to get Kawhi Leonard on board. PG was the entry fee for a superstar duo the Clippers believed could finally bring a championship to the franchise.

At the time, everyone accepted the steep price, thinking, “Yeah, it’s a lot, but if they win a ring, who cares?” Fast forward five years, and there’s been no championship, just flashes of brilliance, nagging injuries, a podcast on the side, and playoff heartbreak.

Meanwhile, the Thunder quietly flipped the script. That rookie they gave up? Shai Gilgeous-Alexander didn’t just improve — he exploded into an MVP, a perennial All-NBA First Teamer, and a bona fide franchise cornerstone. And all those draft picks? GM Presti’s been hoarding like a pro, turning them into stars like Jalen Williams and building one of the deepest young cores in the league.

What the Thunder did was set a new standard for how to build a contender in today’s NBA. While the Clippers went all-in and came up short, Oklahoma City played the long game — and it’s paying off big time.

Why did the Clippers include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the trade?

On simple terms… because they had no choice. Kawhi wanted PG. PG was under contract. And OKC wasn’t about to hand over their star without a young stud in return. Enter Shai.

Now look, in 2019, Shai had one solid rookie year. You saw the flashes, sure. But nobody outside of Sam Presti and a couple diehard Twitter scouts thought he was gonna be THAT dude. Still, the Thunder played hardball. “No Shai, no deal.”

The Clippers hesitated… and then folded. Kawhi was the prize, remember? So they sent out the package. Shai, Gallo, and enough draft picks to make Adam Silver blink twice.

And here’s the twist of fate—Shai Gilgeous-Alexander didn’t just improve. He went nuclear. While the Clippers tried to manage load and pray for healthy knees, Shai was out here cooking the league, one 30-piece at a time.

How has the trade impacted both teams since 2019?

This is where it gets juicy. The Clippers thought they were building a dynasty. Instead, they built a cautionary tale. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George had their flashes—a Western Conference Finals run, some clutch performances—but it never felt stable. Kawhi’s knees became a running mystery, and PG never delivered that defining playoff run. The chemistry came in bursts, but so did the injuries. Then in 2024, George dipped to Philly, and Kawhi’s future? Shakier than an offseason Ben Simmons jumper.

That all-in move? It drained their asset pool and left them with zero Finals appearances, no rings, and a whole lot of “what ifs.” The gamble didn’t just miss—it never even had time to fully take form.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City played the long game. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the so-called throw-in from that trade, turned into a monster: three straight All-NBA First Team nods, a scoring title, and the 2025 MVP. And those picks? They turned into Jalen Williams—already All-NBA material—and Tre Mann, a legit rotation guy. The Thunder didn’t just stack talent—they built a contender. A young core. Elite depth. And still holding future picks like it’s a savings account with no withdrawal limit.

They didn’t just win the trade—they turned it into the NBA’s modern rebuilding blueprint. Patience, player development, and pick control. While LA pushed their chips in and came up short, OKC planted seeds that are now blooming at the top of the Western Conference.

Want to talk legacy? Five years later, this trade’s being called the heist of the decade. One team got a short-term thrill. The other got a franchise cornerstone and the blueprint for long-term dominance. And when the books look back? It won’t be about who swung first—it’ll be about who waited and cashed in.