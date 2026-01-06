Why was Steve Kerr Ejected? Warriors HC Sent To The Lockerroom After Heated Incident

The Intuit Dome has claimed its latest victim. After that interesting design that’s thrown off the LA Clippers’ opponents, the game against the Golden State Warriors took an interesting turn. Steve Kerr was escorted out of the game after an incident. The arena only rubbed it in further with its antics that even Snoop Dogg was blown away.

The Warriors HC had been building up to it all season. He was getting increasingly frustrated with the number of calls on Stephen Curry. Tonight, Curry had amassed four across three quarters

It was the fourth whistle that led to Kerr’s outburst. Right after that, he contested what he believed was an illegal goaltend by John Collins on Gary Payton II. The NBA cameras showed the ball hit the backboard and no call was made.

He pretty much went berserk on the officials and earned the tech that saw him ejected from the game. He was so mad, his assistants had to restrain him after he marched across the midcourt line to argue.

Even though he was contained, the outburst enough for a tech. As he was leaving the floor, the Intuit Dome played NSync’s “Bye, Bye, Bye.” Salt on the wound, really.

The amount of whistles Curry tends to get is already a point of contention among Dub Nation. But this one has blown up because of Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg reacts to Steve Kerr’s ejection

Snoop Dogg usually lives and breaths the Lakers. He wouldn’t even flirt with the other LA team. But tonight his attention is on the Clippers vs Warriors. NBC appointed the rapper and diehard NBA fan as a special basketball analyst on this game.

So he was right there to broadcast what led to Steve Kerr’s ejection.

This is a developing.