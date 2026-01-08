Why Was Trae Young Traded to the Wizards? Insider Reveals Real Reason Behind Star’s Washington Move

Trae Young wanted the Washington Wizards. They obliged, without having to part ways with any of their future draft picks. But why would the former Hawks cornerstone settle for a 10-26 team when Young has proven he can impact winning in a belligerent manner? David Aldridge, a veteran NBA expert, had to “ponder”. But a few reasons stood out.

According to reports, Young and his representatives narrowed down on the Wizards months before the trade after the Hawks declined to offer an extension. They have a young nucleus that could use a seasoned star to connect all the dots. Aldridge feels that with his gravitational pull on defenders, the Wizards could really explore the ceiling of their young core.

“They want to see what the best offensive versions of Sarr, George and Johnson can be, and see if they, along with the 2026 pick, can take tentative steps toward the Play-In Tournament next season. Young can help them find out,” he wrote for The Athletic.

He already sees a one-two punch brewing in Washington. Notably, Alex Sarr has taken a noticeable leap as a rim protector, leading the NBA with 2.4 blocks per game. His presence could hopefully allow the Wizards to hide Young’s defensive flaws. Moreover, Trae Young is a reliable piece to build around if the Wizards fail to pick up a talent in the 2026 draft, potentially opening the doors for a long-term relationship.

Imago Jan 3, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) watches the game from the bench during a time out in the second quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Young has a player option for next season, which he could decline and enter free agency. However, David Aldridge sees the Wizards possibly starting their tenure with the All-Star guard from next season onwards. With him recovering from an injury, limiting his games gives them the best chance at having a top 8 pick. If it slides below, their first-round pick for next season would belong to the Knicks. The Wizards are also one of the teams that can offer Trae Young his desired extension with their financial flexibility heading into next season.

Having Travis Schlenk, the same person who traded Luka Doncic for Young while working for the Hawks played a huge role in him wanting the Wizards. But more than anything else, the former pitch side reporter thinks Trae Young knew it was time to move on.

“You haven’t heard anyone in Atlanta’s orbit come out in the last week, or all season really, and say anything in Young’s defence or how he still fits in. Including players. Young noticed. It was time for him to move on,” Aldridge wrote.

EssentiallySports

And he left with grace.

Zaccharie Risacher details Trae Young’s emotional farewell

This was one of those weird situations. The Hawks were playing against the Pelicans when the news about the trade broke. Young, who was on the sidelines, walked to the locker room. Players like Dyson Daniels found out about the news through the fans. It was a shock, but an expected blow.

The Hawks were successful without Trae Young. They built an identity around playing disruptive defence and pushing with pace, going against Young’s skillset. The end itself was sour, but the former Hawks talisman bid an emotional farewell to his teammates in the locker room.

“It was deep. It was a lot of emotions… He let us know he was always going to be there for us no matter what and he was going to be happy to see us succeed, and that’s how we feel about him too,” Zacharie Risacher said about his message.

Trae Young had cemented himself as a franchise saviour. Whether that was a 2021 run to the ECF or shutting down the Knicks at MSG, his character built courage within the Hawks. And most importantly, he managed to leave the team in a better place than when he came in. As he prepares for his next chapter, Young’s time in Atlanta won’t be forgotten.