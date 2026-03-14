Wife Ayesha Curry Makes Stephen Curry’s 38th Birthday Special With Heartfelt Message

On this day, 38 years ago, Stephen Curry enlightened Sonya and Dell Curry’s lives. In the following years, Steph emerged as the face of the NBA and changed the game to his rhythm. The once-underrated lanky hooper from Davidson became the Baby-Faced Assassin. Therefore, on his birthday, his wife, Ayesha Curry, just can’t keep calm. She added that extra touch on the special occasion of March 14.

“Happy Birthday to my love! You are the most handsome, sweet, logical, compassionate, hardworking and funny person I know. You bring our family so much life and joy. My favorite everything! I love you,” Ayesha captioned.

In a heartwarming early Saturday post, Ayesha shared a picture of Steph in what looked like their pool at their Atherton estate. Shirtless in sunshine, Curry had both boys, Canon and Caius, with him. Stephen Curry watched carefully with a smile on his face at his youngest born. Looks like baby Chai was trying to waddle his way through the water to his dad.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Now, as you know, the mother of four never forgets important dates. Especially if they are associated with Steph or the kids. And therefore, Ayesha Curry never forgets to wish her husband. Last year, she took to her Instagram and shared an adorable baby face of 19-year-old Stephen Curry’s picture.

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She also dropped some words for him. Ayesha wrote, “Happy Birthday to my baby @stephencurry30. The most incredible energy, vibe, human of all time. You’re simply THE BEST. I can’t wait to see what this next trip around the sun has in store. I’m so proud of you and always in awe of you. I just love you sooooo much. Happy Earth strong Errol. -xo Gina j 2007 😘.”

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Well, it’s safe to say that Stephen Curry is indeed a lucky man to have such a lovely wife and family. Now, on the occasion of Steph’s 38th birthday, let’s look back at the top 5 iconic moments throughout his NBA career so far.

Stephen Curry’s top 5 moments across 17 seasons

Steph has been an icon and idol for many of the young players entering the league now. During his debut, many had doubted his potential. His draft profile advised franchises to think carefully, as Curry wasn’t reliable enough to push a team to greatness. Well, the rest is history. So, here are the top 5 moments from his career so far (in my opinion).

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Madison Square Garden, the famed “Mecca of Basketball,” often inspires visiting stars. In 2013, Stephen Curry delivered a legendary night against the New York Knicks, scoring 54 points with a then-franchise record 11 threes, marking his first 50-point game and a historic Garden performance. Stephen Curry’s 46-point night against the OKC Thunder in 2016. The iconic 38-foot dagger that sent everyone in the Oracle Arena into a frenzy. On that day, the world got double “Bang!” from Mike Breen. After an injury hit the 2011-12 season, Stephen Curry exploded in 2012 to 13 with 272 three pointers, breaking Ray Allen’s 269 record. The Golden State Warriors star later shattered his own marks, including a historic 402 threes in 2015-16. The Golden State Warriors have featured legends like Wilt Chamberlain. However, in 2021, Stephen Curry passed him with 17,784 points after a layup against the Denver Nuggets, becoming the franchise’s all-time leading scorer and cementing his Warriors legacy. In Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals, Stephen Curry led the Golden State Warriors past the Boston Celtics to secure his fourth NBA title, earn his first Finals MVP, and cap the championship night with his iconic “night night” celebration.

Basketball found its rhythm the day Stephen Curry arrived. Years later, the magic still flows. A loving shoutout from Ayesha Curry set the tone on his 38th birthday, while memories of daggers, records, and championships echoed through the journey. Meanwhile, the fearless kid from Davidson Wildcats grew into the soul of the Golden State Warriors. And as the candles glow again, Curry’s story keeps dancing forward.