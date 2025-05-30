Wife Hailey Summers Can’t Stop Blushing Over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Latest Honor Before Private Photo Reveal

“The one and only Hailey Summers. Sorry I’m so dramatic. Thank you for everything you are — for me, for our son, Ares. You were the first person to show me what love really meant, what sacrifice really meant,” said Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as he paid tribute to his wife, with the ‘dramatic’ tears in his eyes, about a week ago. The OKC star did not choose to bask in the glory of his NBA MVP win alone, as he included his teammates and loved ones in the celebrations. After all, they have been with him through thick and thin. Despite being married for only about a year, the support he has received from his better half has been quite abundant. Therefore, it was no surprise that, sooner than later, she would also react to the player’s most recent accomplishment.

Defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 and proceeding to the NBA Finals for the first time in his career should have been an achievement enough for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. However, the night wasn’t done with him just yet. SGA also walked off the court, being declared the Western Conference Finals MVP. And Hailey Summers?

She recently took to her official Instagram account to share a story with her 91,700 followers. It featured the official post by ESPN that marked Shai’s WCF MVP achievement. Summers simply added a ‘Hand over mouth blushing’ emoji to highlight her reaction, once again being proud of her husband. Hailey Summers dropped the post only a few hours before she also highlighted a private moment with her family.

In a photo shared by Shai himself, and which she reshared in her IG story, the NBA MVP traded the roaring cheers of an arena for the stillness of his own backyard — the perfect stage for a moment of quiet joy. Standing barefoot on the grass, arms wrapped around his wife, Shai shared an intimate embrace with Hailey as their 1-year-old son, Ares, looked on.

But it was Ares who unknowingly stole the spotlight. Peeking from behind a miniature playset, the toddler beamed at his parents, eyes wide and cheeks lit up with a toothy grin — as if fully aware of the love that was being exchanged right in front of him. The moment, bathed in sunshine and serenity, was as raw and tender as they come.

There was no stage, no trophy, no headline. Just a father, a mother, and their child — building a life together, one memory at a time. The moment, as a whole, was nothing short of wholesome.

As expected, Hailey Summers was present, along with Ares, during Game 5, too. After the win, Shai was captured having a sweet moment with both of them, with the player holding Ares in his hands and landing a kiss on his cheek as Hailey watched. Having been high school sweethearts, the 25-year-old has supported Shai since the beginning of his basketball career. Therefore, she wasn’t gonna stop right when he is at the precipice of earning his first ever Larry O’Brien trophy.

Though they often remain private with their loving moments, Shai and Summers’ support for each other remains endearing. In fact, you can even say that spending so many years with her has caused the NBA player to be quite ‘protective’ around his wife, as seen from a recent hilarious incident.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander revealed feeling ‘little tight’ after seeing a man sitting near his wife

During the presser after Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander revealed an unexpected moment that took place during the game. He revealed doing a quick scan of the row of fans who were fortunate enough to get a front-row view. He noticed his wife, Hailey Summers, sitting at the front. However, he also noticed a man next to her. As the Oklahoma City Thunder star revealed, “I had to double take. I was like ‘Who is that sitting with my wife?’ I got a little tight but then I seen it was Chris [Paul] I was like ‘Alright, cool’.”

Of course, Chris Paul was the last person Shai had to worry about as someone who was sitting next to his wife. After all, the duo has a bond as close as brothers. Paul played only one season with Oklahoma City, back in 2019-20, which also happened to be Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s first season with the team after his trade. The pair got along well, and both players came away with several positives.

As Shai once revealed, “(Paul is) not only like a big brother (or) mentor, but just a friend. He’s always there to lean on. He was the first guy in my life that I was close with who achieved the things that I wanted to achieve.” In turn, Paul praised his former teammate by saying, “That year I played in Oklahoma City is something I’ll never forget”.

Well, this news certainly told us something new about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. During the upcoming finals, we’d better hope it is a known person sitting next to Hailey Summers. Otherwise, who knows just how distracted the NBA MVP and WCF MVP will get?