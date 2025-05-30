Wife Mariah Writes Emotional Note for Giannis Antetokounmpo as Daughter’s Identity Is Finally Revealed

“To My Husband, Look at this life you created! We love you μπαμπά. You make us proud every single day. 💛 Your Team”. It was only around a month ago when Giannis Antetokounmpo’s wife, Mariah Riddlesprigger, paid tribute to her beau by highlighting the children for whom they are creating a life. That post did not even account for the newborn, Aria Capri, who came into this world on May 2nd. While seeing the impressive life the ‘Greek Freak’ has created for himself on the basketball court, we also often forget about the life and people he cherishes the most when off of it. Recently, the player decided to combine both of his lives by getting his eldest daughter involved in an ad that is sure to melt our hearts.

The official Instagram account of ‘GirlDads Care’ recently featured Giannis Antetokounmpo’s recent ad with Huggies, that first hit the internet back in early May. Also making her advertising debut through the feature was none other than the NBA player and Mariah’s 1-year-old daughter, Eva Brooke. Both father and daughter were seen arriving at the court and practicing together with the ball. Eva tried to copy every one of Giannis’s moves, from wiggling with the ball to jumping and rotating with it. Handing an object that was almost half the size of her, Eva was certainly the one who was drawing the most attention.

And now, Giannis Antetokounmpo himself shared an adorable post with two photos, writing, “First photoshoot with my little star ✨💖”. The two images, subtle and tender, avoid spotlighting her directly — yet reveal more than ever before. In the first, Eva, seated and tiny next to her towering dad, reaches out to feed him something. In the second, she’s suspended in the air above Giannis, her two pigtails unmistakable as her small hands affectionately clutch his face. Giannis lies on the court beneath her, head propped on a ball, grinning — not as the ‘Greek Freak’, but as a proud girl dad.

While fans had seen glimpses of Eva in past posts from Giannis and Mariah, her face was always covered with a heart emoji — a protective gesture familiar to many NBA families. Luka Doncic, for example, has still never shown his daughter’s face publicly, keeping every post turned toward the back of the camera, or the heart-shaped emoji photoshopped on her face. So what changed now?

Possibly nothing — just a quiet, powerful moment between a father and daughter, captured beautifully. And while it was Giannis who shared the photos, it was Mariah who echoed the emotion perfectly in the comments:

“So blessed that this is my life 💛”

A sentiment that speaks not only to their present but to everything they’re building together — on and off the court.

According to reports, the ad featuring the two Antetokounmpos was used to mark the launch of Huggies’ new Little Movers HuggFit 360° slip-on diaper. The commercial was reportedly said to air across TV networks including NBC, ABC, Univision, Telemundo, Disney Jr, BET, etc, starting May 7 and lasting throughout the next year. To mark and celebrate the partnership between Huggies and Giannis, it was announced that the diaper company will donate $100,000 worth of diapers to the Milwaukee Diaper Mission, an organization that is near and dear to the Antetokounmpo family. The ad was the perfect way to feature probably one of Eva’s first practice sessions with her father.

It was certainly a memorable day when Eva came into this world, back on September 14th, 2023. Giannis announced the news by taking to Instagram, and highlighting her picture of his two sons, Liam and Maverick, standing on either side of a baby carrier containing the newborn. The two boys had ‘glasses’ emojis photoshopped on their faces, while Eva was hidden, of course, with the heart-emoji. Giannis wrote a caption alongside the post that read “Welcome Home Eva Brooke Antetokounmpo 🤍 Daddy’s Little Girl and Brothers’ Baby Sister 👦🏽👦🏽👧🏽”. Looking at that post and the recent one, it really is hard to believe just how quickly time flies away.

Using Eva instead of another baby in the ad was probably the perfect way to honor her. Then again, this is not the first time the ‘Greek Freak’ has drawn attention to his daughter through his commercial ventures.

Giannis Antetokounmpo earlier honored Eva with a new Nike launch

More often than not, when discussing a star player, the conversation about their shoe releases would slip into the conversation. Especially if you are a sneakerhead, like me. Giannis has been making people talk about his releases for 7-8 years now, ever since he signed an extension deal with Nike, which also contained a signature sneaker line. During his recent season run with the Milwaukee Bucks, the ‘Greek Freak’ was often seen wearing his newest Nike Giannis Freak 6 sneakers. The same has been released in different colorways now, including one through which Giannis celebrated finally becoming a girl dad.

Back in March, it was announced that Nike would be releasing a new variation of Giannis’s recent sneakers. It was named the Nike Giannis Freak 6 “Eva”. From a close glance, you will see the shoe featuring a bold neon pink mesh base. It also contained electric green overlays, along with the iconic Nike ‘Swoosh’, in sleek black, completing the striking design by occupying the sides. At first glance, you might even think that a watermelon was the inspiration behind this sneaker. However, with the heel displaying the names of Giannis’s family members, one would find the real inspiration behind it. The shoe was announced to be released on April 1st, 2025.

The announcement of the shoes came only a few months before Nike announced a new colorway. This one carried the names of Giannis’s sons. Perhaps through the Nike Giannis Freak 6 “L+M” / “Liam and Maverick”, the ‘Greek Freak’ wanted to show that he is not showing any favouritism towards his children. Aria Capri is, anyway, too young to complain. Then again, the fact that Giannis had worn a Player Exclusive shoe, back in October 2023, that had Eva written on the side, might be evidence of some favouritism, right?

Giannis already seems to have found a partner to cast in any other ads he might create in the future. With any luck, we get to see more collaborations between father and daughter in the future.