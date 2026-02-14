Will Aaron Gordon & Zach LaVine Take Part in NBA Slam Dunk Contest? Details on Participants

For the last three years, Mac McClung carried the dunk contest. One man’s silhouette evoked excitement for fans to tune into the event. It’s mostly lost its allure, just like the All-Star game. The Dunk Contest needs a 50 this year. Are the contestants capable of delivering the fireworks?

The last time there was an enthralling contest, there was at least one or both Aaron Gordon and Zach LaVine. Will they be back to rescue the dying event?

When is the NBA Slam Dunk Contest?

The NBA Slam Dunk Contest will be held on Saturday at the Intuit Dome. The contest will be held on the same day as the NBA’s three-point contest. The Dunk Contest will be the final event of All-Star Saturday, setting the energy for the big game.

Who are the contestants for the NBA Slam Dunk Contest?

Here’s the bad news. Neither Aaron Gordon nor Zach LaVine will take part in the dunk contest this year. Lavine is a two-time champion, going back-to-back in 2015 and 2016. On the other hand, Gordon has yet to lift the trophy, but is the people’s champion, having entertained fans with some of the most impressive dunks.

This year, all contestants are first-time participants. The list includes Jaxson Hayes (Lakers), Keshad Johnson (Heat), Carter Bryant (Spurs), and Jase Richardson (Magic). The lineup is intriguing, with athleticism being a common theme. They could set a new precedent for the dunk contest if they manage to put on a spectacle.

Out of the lot, Hayes and Carter Bryant are looked at as favorites for the competition. Richardson is the son of two-time dunk contest winner Jason Richardson, bringing some legacy to the contest.

Aaron Gordon won’t be looking to settle his history with the contest this year. However, last year, he did tease a possible return. That came after Grizzlies Ja Morant, seeing McClung’s theatrics, called out both Gordon and LaVine to take part in the contest. The Nuggets forward hinted he still has some tricks up his sleeve.

Maybe one day, an enticing lineup will convince the two giants to step back in the dunk contest. But for now, there’s a new set of players who could flip the event’s reputation.