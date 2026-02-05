Will Anthony Davis Play This Season? Wizards Take Decision on Injured Star After Mavs Trade

For the second time in two years, Anthony Davis is asked to find a new home, this time in the nation’s capital. The Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks pulled off a blockbuster eight-player trade. The 10x All-Star stint with the Mavs ended with just 29 games, as injuries kept piling on. While this was a detriment to Dallas’ success, Washington can use it to its advantage.

“For Washington, the expectation among sources is that Davis and Young will play very little, if at all, the remainder of the season,” according to ESPN. “As the Wizards chase lottery luck, and that both stars will get long-term deals this summer. What those look like, and how they impact Washington’s books going forward, will also play a part in the ultimate outlook of these trades.”

With a 13-36 record, the Washington is the second-last team in the Eastern Conference. Many predict them not to improve their record significantly as they are currently tied for fourth in the lottery standings. That’s why this trade doesn’t alter the Wizards’ tanking plans for the rest of the season.

Imago Feb 7, 2025; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis speaks to the media during a press conference at the Dallas Mavericks practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

From being in straight swap talks with Trae Young and Atlanta and now suiting up alongside him in Washington, it’s been a crazy trade season for Davis. His injury record will make the Wizards take their next step carefully, which is why they aren’t keen on seeing AD on the court soon. In his first full season with the Mavericks, Davis appeared in just 20 games and is expected to miss a significant portion of the remaining regular season.

His absences have stemmed from multiple issues, including adductor and knee problems, before the latest ligament damage to his left hand. He’s played in 29 games since the trade and more than 56 only once in the last six seasons. In fact, Anthony Davis ended up with just 29 games this season, fewer than the No. 1 overall pick rookie Cooper Flagg, who joined the team about eight months later.

Currently, Davis has suffered ligament damage in his left hand and will be reevaluated in late February, according to initial reports. When fit alongside Trae Young, they can guide a young core of Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, Tre Johnson, Bilal Coulibaly, and Bub Carrington. Moreover, the impact of the two veterans should be significant on the court.

The Wizards rank dead last in net rating (-10.7) and second-to-last in both offensive rating (109.3) and defensive rating (120.0). When AD is fit, he can definitely help the team improve in these aspects.

How did Dallas win the trade despite parting ways with future Hall of Famer Anthony Davis?

The Mavs received Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, and Marvin Bagley III. Importantly, they gained a 2026 first-round selection from the Oklahoma City Thunder and a protected 2030 Golden State Warriors first-round pick. The package also includes second-round picks from the Phoenix Suns in 2026. A 2027 pick from the Chicago Bulls and a 2029 pick from the Houston Rockets.

Meaning a lot of draft capital to pursue their next target. Consequently, Dallas clears cap space while shaping its future around Cooper Flagg. Anthony Davis was due $58 million next year and $62 million the year after that, and he wanted a new deal this summer. Shipping multiple players, Dallas removed about $69.12 million from the payroll, while new arrivals added nearly $44.12 million. As a result, the franchise gains close to $25M in savings.

The Mavericks are ready to rebuild around Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving. They doubled their draft capital and also created enough cap space for next season. Clearly a win for the Mavs, as they had difficulty getting a better option to Davis’ injury concerns.