Will Anthony Edwards Play Tonight vs Grizzlies? Latest Injury Report on Timberwolves Star (Jan 31)

After a brief skid, the Minnesota Timberwolves are back on track. They are now on a three-game winning streak, with the latest win coming against the reigning champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder. Through the team’s recent ups and downs, one thing has remained constant: the elite play of Anthony Edwards. The young shooting guard has been one of the NBA’s most consistent scorers this season, and when the Timberwolves travel to Memphis to face the Grizzlies on Saturday, January 31, all eyes will be on Ant once again.

These games will be crucial for the Timberwolves as they are currently seventh in the Western Conference with a 30-19 record. With Anthony Edwards in sensational form, the Timberwolves are looking to secure as many wins as possible to climb the standings. On the other hand, the Grizzlies are struggling to secure a win. They have lost five consecutive games heading into this one. They are 12th in the West and lost their last game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies?

Anthony Edwards is completely healthy and is raring to travel to Memphis to face the Grizzlies on Saturday. He has been putting up strong performances of late and will look to continue to do so in the upcoming stretch of away games. He recorded 26 points, five assists, and five rebounds while shooting nine-out-of-17 attempts, draining four three-pointers.

Imago Feb 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts after scoring a basket during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.

Apart from his shooting efficiency, Ant has been a force to be reckoned with in defense, as he has recorded at least one block and one steal in the last two outings. He stepped up on a back-to-back night especially against the Thunder, which is a positive sign for the Wolves, especially after he sat out of Monday’s win against the Golden State Warriors due to a sore right foot.

Overall, Ant is averaging 29.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 49.6% from the field and 41.3% from beyond the arc. His 29.3 ppg average this season is the franchise record.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

With Anthony Edwards confirmed to play, the Timberwolves enter this matchup nearly at full strength.However, the same can’t be said about their opponents, the Grizzlies, as they are set to miss multiple players for this game. Let us take a look at the injury reports for both teams.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a fairly healthy roster, which has helped them secure wins one after another. The only player unavailable for this game is guard Terrance Shannon Jr., who is nursing a foot injury.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

The Grizzlies’ recent struggles are compounded by a lengthy injury report. Star player Ja Morant is on the sidelines with an elbow sprain, while Ty Jerome is doubtful with a right calf strain. He missed the last game against the Pelicans but could feature in this one.

Meanwhile, there’s also a lot of uncertainty around Santi Aldama’s participation, as he sat out of the last one due to right knee injury management. There’s a possibility that he may suit up for this one. Lastly, Zach Edey, who is recovering from a stress reaction on his left knee, and Brandon Clarke, who is nursing a grade 2 right calf strain, are also unavailable for Memphis in this home contest.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies predicted starting lineups

Based on the NBA injury reports, here’s how both teams could line up for this All-West showdown.

Minnesota Timberwolves Memphis Grizzlies Jaden McDaniels Jaren Jackson Jr Julius Randle Cedric Cowherd Rudy Gobert Jock Landale Anthony Edwards Jaylen Wells Donte DiVincenzo Cam Spencer

The limelight, quite naturally, will be on Anthony Edwards as he is in scintillating form for the Timberwolves. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies will depend on Jarren Jackson Jr. in a rather shorthanded setup. They will hope that Santi Aldama suits up for this contest to give them some added firepower. Overall, considering the form, the Timberwolves will start as overwhelming favorites.