Will Dereck Lively II Play for Mavericks Again? Contract Breakdown After Season-Ending Surgery

It’s just not going away. Dereck Lively II has played just 98 of a possible 185 NBA games. That count is about to increase for the Mavericks center. Shams Charania came up with disappointing news, revealing the star center will undergo a second surgery on his right foot to address lingering discomfort.

His last surgery happened in July to address a stress fracture in his right ankle.

When will Dereck Lively II return from injury?

Dereck Lively II will need a long time for recovery. According to Shams Charania, he is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for next season’s training camp.

Lively only appeared in seven games this season. In four of those games, he was on an 18-minute restriction due to a right knee sprain. His recent diagnosis is different. It’s a complication from his surgery in July. With his injury-riddled history, it’s best to take a safer approach to ensure his foot is given proper time to heal.

How long is Dereck Lively II’s contract with the Dallas Mavericks?

Dereck Lively II arrived with a bang in 2024. As a rookie, he was part of their NBA Finals run. He formed an incredible tandem with Luka Doncic, becoming an integral piece during their late-season surge. The Mavericks saw that exact promise when they picked them. They signed him to a four-year deal in his first season.

Currently, Dereck Lively II is in the third season of his NBA contract. Lively earned $9.84 million in his first two seasons, a $51,000 bonus for qualifying for the NBA Cup knockouts. The Mavericks have picked up his club options for the last two seasons. This season, Lively is set to earn $5.25 million.

With Lively unable to negotiate an extension until two summers later, the Mavericks are unlikely to entertain any trades during their ‘win-now’ window. With a second surgery, the Mavericks will be optimistic about getting a healthy season from their 21-year-old center.

Will Mavericks’ Dereck Lively II miss the rest of the season after foot surgery?

Yes, the Dallas Mavericks’ promising center will miss the rest of the season. Currently 9-16, losing Dereck Lively II increases the injury strain on the Mavs. Fellow center Daniel Gafford is yet to make his recovery. Anthony Davis only returned from injury at the end of November and has had a troubled past with injuries.

With Ryan Nembhard emerging, Dereck Lively II could have had a major influence in improving the Mavericks interior depth. He’s a versatile P&R threat, matching his point guard’s rhythm. This season, he averaged 4.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in just 16.4 minutes per game.

It’s not an ideal situation. But there’s no better solution for Dereck Lively II than sacrificing this season.