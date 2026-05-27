Will Donald Trump Attend the NBA Finals? Knicks’ First Appearance in 27 Years Could Bring POTUS to MSG

After attending the Super Bowl, the Daytona 500, the U.S. Open men’s final, and a Yankees game, a visit to Madison Square Garden could be next. President Donald Trump, a New York resident and a Knicks supporter, had already spoken highly about the franchise and its owner. This development comes after 11 consecutive wins, making them only the fifth team in NBA history to accomplish this feat in a single postseason.

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The New York Times reported, “President Trump is considering making an appearance at the N.B.A. finals next week, a rarity for an American leader, after his hometown New York Knicks clinched a championship spot, according to three people familiar with the matter. ” If he does, it will be another high-profile sports event, but this one will be personal. In fact, the report also stated that a visit to the iconic MSG was already scheduled for Wednesday.

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“Mr. Trump had planned to make a surprise appearance among the team’s faithful at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, according to three people familiar with the planning.” Instead, the Knicks secured their 11-match winning streak, and that too in Ohio, to secure their first NBA Finals since 1999. So since the Conference Finals are wrapped up, the next stop remains the NBA Finals. The POTUS previously stated that he remains a Knicks fan and has been following the team’s progress.

During an interview with Sid Rosenberg on TalkRadio 77 WABC, Trump was happy to hype up the team owner, James Dolan, and the franchise’s performance. “Well, I am [still a fan of the Knicks,] and I get along with Jim Dolan,” Trump said. “I think he’s a really nice guy, and he’s entitled to a good team because he’s suffered a little bit. And boy, some of these players have turned out to be dominant players.”

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Now those dominant players have the chance to win the first championship for the Knicks since 1973. And if they do, then they will have the invitation to visit Donald Trump at the White House. While New York was on a run to the Finals, Trump was also involved in deciding if the iconic MSG would be moved or not.

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Trump and Dolan decided the fate of MSG

Under the $8 billion rebuild of Penn Station, there was a proposal that meant the Garden could move across Seventh Avenue. Last month, Ramsey Khalifeh, a WNYC reporter, said, “Trump was presented a plan that would move MSG across the streets, And those sources say that Trump’s main comment was, ‘Look, I won’t take this plan seriously unless I’m convinced that James Dolan, who owns Madison Square Garden, would actually move.”

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And when it comes to James Dolan, he denied moving away 10 years earlier, and echoed the same sentiment recently. “The decision about whether to move MSG weighed heavily on James Dolan, the billionaire owner of the Garden and the New York Knicks,” reported the US Sun. “Any plan to move forward with a relocation required the owner of the red-hot Knicks’ approval to do so, which he repeatedly shot down.”

Yes, the rest of the project will be underway, and the MSG will be untouched. “All while maintaining the iconic Madison Square Garden with a new cladding for a classical look.” So, the Knicks fans survived two blows. First, their team remains in the hunt for the championship. And now the MSG remains at its rightful place without any crises.