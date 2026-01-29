“Will Hire You Personally”: Charles Barkley Promises LeBron James 9-Figure Job for Post-Retirement Gig

The night was supposed to be about basketball. Instead, it felt like a checkpoint. When the Los Angeles Lakers walked into Cleveland on January 28, the margin for error around LeBron James suddenly felt thinner than usual. Not because of the standings, but because of the moment itself. Only later did it become clear why.

James’ history with the city is already written into NBA lore. He arrived as a teenager, left, returned, and delivered a championship that changed the franchise forever. This time, however, the setting carried a different weight.

Cleveland routed the Lakers 129–99, holding LeBron to 11 points. More importantly, the night came with symbolism that extended well beyond the box score. It marked another return to the building where his career began, now with his son Bronny James listed as a teammate rather than a childhood memory. That context mattered. And it set the stage for what followed.

On Inside the NBA, Charles Barkley addressed LeBron directly with an offer that immediately reframed the night. “LeBron, I’m speaking for the whole ESPN family,” Barkley said. “If you get screwed and don’t get in the Hall of Fame on the first vote, you can come to ESPN and work with us. I will hire you personally.”

At face value, Barkley’s comment carried humor. However, the timing made it land differently. LeBron is in the final year of his $52.6 million contract with the Lakers. Around the league, there is growing belief that his time in Los Angeles may be nearing its end. Reports in recent weeks have fueled speculation that he may not be with the Lakers next season, and retirement at the conclusion of the 2025–26 campaign remains an open possibility.

Because of that, Barkley’s offer did not sound like banter. It sounded like preparation. Barkley never stated a dollar amount on air. He did not need to.

The media landscape already provides the reference point. Stephen A. Smith recently signed a five-year deal worth $100 million with ESPN. That contract reset expectations for what elite voices are worth in modern sports media. Against that backdrop, the idea of LeBron commanding a nine-figure post-retirement deal is not speculative hype. It is a logical extension of an existing market.

Unlike former players who transition quietly into broadcasting, LeBron brings global recognition, generational credibility, and unmatched basketball IQ. Those qualities are exactly what networks have been paying premiums to secure.

Barkley Doubles Down on LeBron’s Playing Future

Later in the discussion, Barkley made another assertion that added urgency to the moment. “It’s his last year with the Lakers,” he said. “He’s not going to play with the Lakers next year.” Barkley also reiterated a long-held belief that LeBron finishing his career in Cleveland would make sense. Reports from Dave McMenamin have indicated that the Cavaliers would be open to a return, should LeBron want one.

None of this confirmed a decision. Still, it framed LeBron James as a player standing at a professional crossroads.

Cleveland made sure the moment did not pass quietly. During the game, the Cavaliers honored LeBron with a tribute highlighting his iconic 2007 Eastern Conference Finals performance, when he scored 25 straight points against Detroit. As the footage played, LeBron sat on the Lakers bench and wiped away tears.

Afterward, he explained why the night hit differently. “I think it just comes from being present,” LeBron said. “It means a little bit more for me personally because I grew up 35 minutes south of here. A lot of memories here. A lot of history.”

He did not announce retirement. He did not outline future plans. “I don’t know what the future holds,” James said. That uncertainty was the point.

LeBron is still producing at a high level, averaging 22 points per game this season. He has not closed the door on playing. He has not confirmed an exit plan. However, the league, the media, and now one of the most influential voices in basketball television are clearly preparing for the same possibility.

If January 28 was not a farewell, it was something close to a rehearsal. And if LeBron does decide to walk away at the end of the season, he already knows who will take his call.