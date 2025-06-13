Will Jalen Williams & Alex Caruso Play Tonight in Game 4 of NBA Finals? OKC Thunder Injury Report vs Pacers

How important do you think Game 4 of the NBA Finals is? If you were to ask ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, he’d say that the winner of Game 4 takes home the championship. This adds another layer of pressure on the Oklahoma City Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. find themselves in hot water after the Indiana Pacers beat them in Game 3, taking a crucial 2-1 lead in the finals. Now, it’s a do-or-die situation for the franchise. However, the best teams in the history of the league have overcome adversities to achieve success that they’ll be remembered for.

The first-seeded Thunder did not expect to be trailing after three games, especially while starting the series at their home. But Tyrese Haliburton’s late-game heroics in Game 1 set the tone for the series. Although OKC did make the series level with a comfortable win, defeating the Pacers at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse proved to be too much of a task. Nonetheless, that’s something they’ll need to do to live to fight another day. However, things might get a bit tricky for them if they miss key players such as Jalen Williams and Alex Caruso.

We all know just how important Caruso is to the Thunder. The 31-year-old reminded everyone why OKC brought him into their system. He dropped a stellar 20-point performance, ensuring his team’s win. But Caruso failed to leave a mark in Game 3, as the Pacers rallied toward a 116-107 win. However, he’ll have a shot a redemption tonight as Alex Caruso is fit to play tonight. The OKC veteran has had his fair share of trouble throughout the season, but is in great shape for Game 4. This does not mean that the Thunder’s worries end.

May 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) celebrates after Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort scores a three point basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter during game five of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center.

Why? You might ask. Well, their star forward Jalen Williams also has had his injury struggles. The 24-year-old suffered a hip injury earlier and missed a few games. However, the good news for the OKC Thunder fans is that he’s back on the floor. To give you a sigh of relief, Jalen Williams is also set to suit up for tonight’s game. It’s great news for the Thunder, as his performance was one of the few bright spots for them in Wednesday’s game. Williams scored 26 points, which were not enough to guide his team to a win.

However, his presence alongside Alex Caruso will give the Thunder a huge boost for a must-win Game 4. With these two to fit to play, Thunder will only be without Nikola Topic, whose season ended due to a devastating knee injury. This brings us to a very important question: How will Mark Daigneault field his starting five for this massive game on the road?

OKC Thunder’s predicted starting five for tonight

When your season is on the line, you’d want your best players on the floor. That’s exactly what will be on OKC head coach Mark Daigneault’s mind. He’ll most likely trust his stars, such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, to get the job done and head back home with the series level. However, they alone cannot win this battle; SGA and Williams will be looking for some vital support from the likes of Alex Caruso and more.

So, here’s how the Thunder are predicted to start:

Position Starter PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander SG Cason Wallace SF Luguentz Dort PF Jalen Williams C Chet Holmgren

It’s crystal clear that it will only be an uphill battle for the OKC Thunder from now on. Game 3 showed everyone that the Pacers were more hungry than Alex Caruso and Co. So, to keep the series alive, the Thunder will have to find a way to outplay the Pacers in front of their electric home crowd. Will they be able to do it? That’s something we’ll have to wait and watch as both teams gear up for a high-intensity matchup at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.