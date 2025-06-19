Will Jalen Williams & Chet Holmgren Play Tonight in Game 6 of NBA Finals? OKC Thunder Injury Report vs Pacers Revealed

The 2025 NBA Finals have become a beautiful surprise no one saw coming. What many called a flop turned into pure magic. Two small-market teams. One giant story. As the Oklahoma City Thunder lead 3 to 2 against the Indiana Pacers, the battle moves to Gainbridge Fieldhouse. But tonight, the question isn’t just about momentum. It’s about Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren. Will OKC’s rising stars take the floor or sit this one out?

In Game 5, the 24-year-old small forward, Williams, chipped in a career-high 41 points at Paycom Center against Tyrese Haliburton & Co. Meanwhile, Holmgren emerged as the perfect rebounding genius after picking up 11 of them in 34 minutes of gameplay. Most importantly, the Thunder need this pair of forwards on the floor to keep up with the pace the Pacers often put up and, of course, to back Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Well, the good news is that both Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren are going to be on the floor for the sixth game of the NBA Finals. The Arizona home boy, Williams, averaged 21.6 ppg, 5.3 reb, 5.1 ast, and 48.4 FG%. On the other hand, 23-year-old Chet averaged 15.0 ppg, 8.0 reb, 2.0 ast, and 49.0 FG%. The only player the Oklahoma City Thunder are missing this season is 19-year-old Serbian hooper Nikola Topic. After partially tearing his ACL in May 2024, the youngster is about to make a return in the 2025 Summer League in July.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters Nov 18, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) is congratulated by guard Isaiah Joe (11) and forward Jalen Williams (8) after he tied the score against the Golden State Warriors at the final buzzer to send the game in to overtime at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

AD

And that’s all about the perfectly healthy OKC Thunder roster. This is a very good sign, not just for the team but for the fans hoping to see the team finally win a title. Now, let’s see what’s going on in Indianapolis.

Jalen Williams & Chet Holmgren are ready for Game 6, but what about the Pacers?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams are playing like men on a mission, lifting OKC with electric moves and lockdown defense that screams championship caliber. The Thunder look sharper than ever, especially on the defensive end. But the Indiana Pacers are not done dreaming just yet. With the home crowd behind them, they’ll fight. Still, if Tyrese Haliburton’s calf holds him back (most likely, but let’s see!), that dream could slip. Isaiah Jackson and Jarace Walker remain sidelined.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Starting five for the Pacers:

Tyrese Haliburton (PG) (DD)

Andrew Nembhard (SG)

Aaron Nesmith (SF)

Pascal Siakam (PF)

Myles Turner (C)

Now, let’s check the starting five for the Thunder:

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (PG)

Luguentz Dort (SG)

Jalen Williams (SF)

Chet Holmgren (PF)

Isaiah Hartenstein (C)

Now that everything is set, the stars seem perfectly aligned. With Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren ready to roll, OKC appears locked and loaded. Meanwhile, the Pacers still hold on to hope, although Haliburton’s calf may tell a different story. Ultimately, Game 6 is not just a battle but a heartbeat. Tonight, someone will take a giant step toward glory.