Will Jayson Tatum Play This Season? Celtics GM Provides Latest Update on Star’s Achilles Injury Rehab

It’s been around 270 days since Jayson Tatum played for the Boston Celtics. Well, interestingly enough, the team has managed to move across the Eastern Conference without JT. To be fair, the Cs have performed incredibly, sitting 3rd with a 33-18 record. However, they miss Tatum’s heroics; he’s one of those players in the league who instantly enhances a team’s performance. So, does JT need to know that he’ll make the Celtics better?

The Celtics president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, met with media members on Friday, following the Feb 5 trade deadline. When the reporters asked him whether he felt the need to express to Jayson Tatum that he’ll make the team better, Stevens said, “He’s confident he can make teams better, too.”

Now, speaking about the star forward’s rehab, Stevens further added to his point. During rehab, it’s normal for a person to have many thoughts and emotions because recovery can be physically and mentally challenging.

“You’re looking at old footage of yourself versus new footage of yourself. You’re trying to figure out where you are in that whole path. And then you get back out on the court, and each day it’s a little bit more normal, and you start to feel a little bit more maybe like yourself,” Stevens mentioned.

Moreover, “If he needs it, I’ll tell him every day, because EVERY team, all 30 of us, would be way, way, way better with him,” Brad Stevens said of Jayson Tatum.

Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum has committed himself to a demanding recovery after tearing his Achilles tendon in May 2025 during the playoff round against the New York Knicks. Soon after, he underwent an operative procedure.

Consequently, the Boston leader has watched games from the sidelines throughout the 2025-26 campaign. Meanwhile, he continues daily strengthening work, showing patience, determination, and long-term focus toward eventual return.

When will the fans see Jayson Tatum in Celtics hues?

Jayson Tatum has impressed observers by moving faster than usual timelines after his major heel tear. He displayed demanding gym routines, intense weight sessions, and live floor drills. Moreover, he completed a 60-minute workout in front of reporters in January 2026.

During that time, Joe Mazzulla praised his steady advancement and confirmed there were zero physical issues. Team performance staff also received recognition for guiding his recovery safely.

Meanwhile, conversations surfaced about a possible March comeback to build rhythm before postseason action. Tatum admitted he feels more powerful each week. However, he remains careful and wants complete assurance before returning.

He also reflected on rejoining a Boston roster thriving near the Eastern Conference summit. Recently, he has continued reviewing whether competing this year supports his future durability.

On his rehab progress, JT’s teammate, Jaylen Brown, said, “I think it’s been good. I’ve been watching his progression. And I know, mentally, he’s been through ups and downs just like any other person going through adversity in their career, etc., but I just let him know: ‘Do what’s best for you’…”

Well, given how Jayson Tatum’s recovery has progressed over the last 9 months, one could believe that he is ready for a comeback. Maybe March? Maybe around the playoffs? Who knows? But one thing is for sure: the Boston Celtics front office relies on him and is eager to see him suit up all over again.