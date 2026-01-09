Will LeBron James Play Against the Milwaukee Bucks? Injury Report Reveals Concerning Update for Lakers

The Lakers are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks right after the Warriors demonstrated how a decent defense can slow down Giannis Antetokounmpo. Fans are hoping for a complete team against the Greek Freak. But that’s been in doubt since LeBron James proclaimed his decision on back-to-back schedules. A day’s break between losing to the Spurs and facing Giannis still makes Bron’s availability doubtful.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Lakers’ latest injury report ahead of tomorrow has listed LeBron James and Rui Hachimura as questionable. James is suffering with the usual ailments, joint arthritis in his left foot and sciatica issues in his right leg. With painful conditions in both legs, it’s hard to say if James would be in the shape to play tomorrow.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story.