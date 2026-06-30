Will Lakers Retire LeBron James’ Jersey? Jeanie Buss’ Comment Resurfaces After End of LA Career

The long-running saga surrounding LeBron James’ future with the Los Angeles Lakers has finally come to an end. The four-time MVP has decided against re-signing with the Purple and Gold and will enter free agency. It’s the end of an eight-year stay in LA for the King, and he leaves as a legend who brought a championship back to one of the most iconic franchises in the sport. As he departs, an old promise made by team governor Jeanie Buss has received renewed attention.

Jeanie Buss confirmed to Mark Medina of Fadeawayworld back in 2023 that the Lakers intended to retire James’ jersey, depending on one specific milestone.

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“The standard for having your jersey retired as a Laker is when a player is inducted into the Hall of Fame,” Buss explained. “I have absolutely no doubt that LeBron will make it into the Basketball Hall of Fame. When he does so, then we will retire his jersey.

“Knowing that he will make it into the Basketball Hall of Fame, he will have his Lakers jersey retired. No doubt about it,” Buss, who’s currently the minority owner of the Lakers after selling $10 billion worth of shares in 2025, added.

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Well, James did get inducted into the Hall of Fame as a member of the Redeem Team (which won Olympic gold in 2008). So, technically, Buss could hang up his jersey at Crypto.com Arena. But it’s likely that will only happen after he’s individually inducted, for which he will be eligible three years after he retires. The question is: Will it be No. 23 or No. 6?

When he joined the Lakers in 2018, he wore No. 23 before switching to No. 6 ahead of the 2021-22 season. He returned to No. 23 a year later after NBA legend Bill Russell’s passing led the league to retire No. 6 across all teams. Buss has not answered that yet. She’s only released a statement thanking James for his achievements with the franchise.

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LeBron’s time with the Lakers is considered more than enough to meet the franchise’s standard. He led the Lakers to the 2020 NBA Bubble championship, ending a 10-year title drought. Furthermore, he became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer while wearing the purple and gold. Perhaps the most memorable milestone came when he became the first player in league history to play alongside his son, Bronny James.

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James’ agent, Rich Paul, confirmed that he will continue playing in the NBA, with the Golden State Warriors emerging as the frontrunners for his services in the 2026-27 season. Wherever he finishes his career, the Hall of Fame will likely come first, followed by a jersey retirement. The Lakers are now entering a new era with Luka Doncic.

What’s Next for LeBron James?

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday that James and his agent, Rich Paul, informed the Lakers that he will sign with another team, saying, “Lakers president Rob Pelinka and Rich Paul spoke a short time ago about the four-time champion’s plans. James chose to inform the Lakers well before the start of free agency tonight out of courtesy and appreciation for their run together, and to allow LA to conduct its offseason business.”

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“The Lakers expressed to James that they wanted him back, but the NBA’s all-time leading scorer decides to move on elsewhere,” Charania added, which makes it clear that James wants a new challenge.

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Imago Credit: The Orange County Register

The Golden State Warriors have quickly emerged as the most-discussed destination and are expected to pursue the four-time MVP aggressively. Veteran forward Draymond Green opted out of his $27 million contract, a move viewed as creating additional flexibility for roster changes. James also has close relationships with Green, Stephen Curry, and coach Steve Kerr through Team USA and years of competition.

The Warriors are also discussing a potential move to acquire Anthony Davis from Washington, a move that could further entice James, who won a championship with the big man in 2020. But if that doesn’t happen and James doesn’t like what the Warriors have to offer, there will be other suitors.

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Additional reporting also sees Cleveland as a possible destination. A reunion for the Kid From Akron has been touted even before he opted for free agency. The Cavaliers drafted him in 2003, and he also led them to their only NBA title in 2016. Returning for one final season in pursuit of another ring would make for a fairytale ending. However, the team’s financial situation puts it at a disadvantage, with reports stating that it can only offer him $4 million per year.

James’ future is still undecided, but his place in Lakers history is not. Once his playing career comes to an end and he enters the Hall of Fame, his jersey is expected to be retired. The only thing left to decide is whether it will be No. 23 or No. 6.