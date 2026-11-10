“Will Never Be Me”: Draymond Green Clears His Stance After Jordan Poole Makes Warriors Return Wish

Four years after a punch fractured the Warriors, one player just admitted he misses being there. Draymond Green unloaded a right punch to Jordan Poole’s jaw, creating an irreparable rift in the team. Now, years later, Green may have signaled something unexpected.

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Following the Pelicans’ 138-87 loss to the Warriors, Poole admitted that “Hell yeah,” he missed being with the team. When asked about his thoughts on the incident and Poole potentially returning, Green wasn’t against it.

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“That would be incredible. That’s one of things I look back at my career and just kind of…,” Green said while speaking to the media.

“I have no issue with that at all. I will never stand in the way of this organization thinking they can better themselves. The issue will never be me. Ever.”

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Green made it clear he will not be an obstacle if the Warriors think bringing Poole back would help the team. In fact, he seemed to look back on the incident with some regret.

During the 2022 offseason, tensions simmered as both players sought extensions; Green reportedly resented Poole’s growing confidence. While Poole was seen as a likely extension candidate, Green’s own future was in doubt.

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On October 5, 2022, Poole and Green were jawing at each other in practice. In the moments before the blow, the two can be seen exchanging words, with Green walking away from Poole.

However, moments later, he walked back to Poole and got chest-to-chest with him. The young guard didn’t appreciate that and shoved Green away. In response, the former DPOY advanced toward Poole and sucker-punched him.

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Poole was definitely not expecting the punch and didn’t have his guard up at all. He went down, and Green advanced further, towering over his fallen teammate.

At first, the Warriors seemed intent on dealing with it quietly and issuing internal punishments. However, on October 7, the video was released to the public, sparking outrage.

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This led to Green stepping away from the team and publicly apologizing for his actions. He was also fined by the Warriors, but didn’t face any suspension for the horrific blow.

“I was wrong for my actions that took place on Wednesday. For that, I have apologized to my team. I have apologized to Jordan.”

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However, an apology wasn’t enough to remedy the situation or fix the growing rift. Poole was eventually traded to the Wizards in a move that has sent his career on a downward spiral ever since.

Green has apologized for the incident multiple times since, and seems desperate for Poole’s forgiveness.

While Poole averaged 18.8ppg and 4.4apg during his two seasons with the Wizards, it didn’t lead to winning. The Wizards went 33-131 across those two years.

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With the Pelicans, Poole’s decline accelerated. He averaged 13.4 ppg in 2025-26, fell out of the rotation mid-season, and received nine consecutive DNP-Coach’s decisions in January.

It hasn’t gotten any better for Poole to start the 2026-27 season. He’s averaged just 6.2ppg while playing 19.6 minutes per game in 5 contests this season.

A return to the Warriors might just be what Poole needs to revive his career. While the punch from Green may have changed Poole’s career forever, it doesn’t change the fact that he played his best basketball in Golden State.

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Green’s openness to his return has opened the gates to a new avenue where Poole may be able to find his form again.