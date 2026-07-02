“Will Probably Be the Damn Point Guard”: LeBron James Urged to Ignore Warriors, Cavaliers in Free Agency Decision by Ex-Heat Star

LeBron James and the Miami Heat have once again found themselves at the center of reunion rumors. After opting into the final year of his contract while leaving his long-term future with the LA Lakers uncertain, speculation has only intensified over where the four-time MVP could end up next. Among those weighing in is former Heat guard Joe Johnson.

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Speaking on a recent episode of the Nightcap show, Johnson explained why he thinks James should take his talents back to South Beach:

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“It’s going to be Cleveland or Miami. It’s going to be one of them. Probably, if I’m him… Miami just looks too sexy. I ain’t going to lie to you. Playing with Bam and Giannis, and him just being able to facilitate—he can have a lot of the ball-handling duties. Versus if he goes to Cleveland, you got Donovan and James Harden. He’ll still get to handle and playmake, but playing in Miami, hell, he’ll probably be the damn point guard.”

LeBron James returning to the Miami Heat has quickly become one of the biggest storylines of the 2026 NBA free agency period. Multiple insiders have reported that Miami is expected to be among the teams making a serious push after LeBron informed the Los Angeles Lakers he would be leaving in free agency. According to Yahoo Sports: “Around the league, teams expect the Warriors, the Cavaliers and the Heat to emerge as suitors for LeBron James.”

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Furthermore, the report added that Rich Paul would begin receiving calls from interested teams once free agency officially opened.

However, the move has its own complications. After making other offseason moves like bringing in Giannis Antetokounmpo, Miami has limited cap flexibility. According to the Herald, they currently have roughly $6.5 million remaining from their mid-level exception, which could increase that to approximately $8.5 million by making another trade.

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However, the frontrunner for LeBron James has reportedly been the Golden State Warriors. While an official offer is yet to be sent, signs have indicated that the team is making plans to unite James with Steph Curry. Draymond Green and fellow Klutch Sports agent declined his player option, as that was seen as a move to give the Dubs additional flexibility.

Imago LeBron James and Stephen Curry celebrate advancing to the basketball final after defeating Serbia / Eurasia Sport Images

Furthermore, a third stint in Cleveland continues to receive serious attention. League reports indicate that the Cavaliers remain emotionally appealing because they drafted him and won the 2016 championship with him. However, their challenge is creating enough financial flexibility for another title-caliber roster.