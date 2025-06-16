Will Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Play Tonight in Game 5 of NBA Finals? OKC Thunder Injury Report vs Pacers

It’s funny how people thought this would be the least exciting watched NBA Finals in years. In contrast, this might be one of the most exciting ever. Sure, there’s a lack of Hall of Fame status, but plenty of young stars are etching their names in history. And that most definitely includes the MVP himself, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Is it too early to call this the best NBA Finals debut of all time? Possibly. But the man is eating records for breakfast, almost reminiscent of a young, hungry LeBron James. And they’ll need SGA to have the biggest appetite if they’re to have a shot at the crown. So on that note, here’s Thunder’s injury report.

OKC Thunder injury report ahead of Pacers clash

Game 4 was probably the most meaningful performance of Shai’s career. Sure, it might not have made the headlines like his literal 38-point NBA Finals debut. And with 0 assists, his usual ability to pull the strings in offense might not have looked good in the box. But it was that look on his face that set it apart. Do you know that one? You can see it on his face every single game this series, including when he scored 15 points in the final 4:38 to win that Game 4.

“You wouldn’t know if it was a preseason game or it’s Game 4 of the NBA Finals down 2-1 with him,” said Thunder guard Alex Caruso, after his own 20-point 5-steal masterclass in Game 4. “That’s why we have such a good mentality as a group. That’s why we are able to find success in adversity. No matter what’s going on, you look at him and he’s the same. Underneath that stoic personality or (his) look on the court is a deep, deep-rooted competitiveness.”

They’re swimming in luck, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is fit to play for Game 5 back at the Paycom Center.

via Imago Feb 8, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Do you know the beauty of Mark Daigneault’s system? He has all the depth in the world, and somehow all the fitness to show for it. It doesn’t feel like they’ve had an injury all playoffs, which has to be studied. The only not available is Nikola Topic, whose season-ending injury in the regular season this year keeps him out.

OKC Thunder expected lineup against Pacers

But can the same be said about the Pacers? Well, to some extent. They have a pretty healthy roster too, but with two unfortunate appearances on the injury list. Jarace Walker walked out of Game 2 vs the Knicks in the ECF with a right ankle injury. Rick Carlisle has just spoken of his inability to be back for the Finals altogether. Other than that, it’s just Isaiah Jackson who will remain out for the rest of the season with a right Achilles tendon tear.

It’s surprisingly tough to predict the Thunder’s lineup for this one. They started off the first three games with Cason Wallace in place of Isaiah Hartenstein, with Chet Holmgren filling in at center, despite his injury scare. But they went 2-1 down, got Hartenstein back in, and balled at the Gainbridge to a 111-104 win. So you’d think that they’d keep the same for Game 5 too, right?

Point Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Shooting Guard Luguentz Dort Small Forward Jalen Williams Power Forward Chet Holmgren Center Isaiah Hartenstein

Alex Caruso is pretty much an honorary member of that lineup, so it’d be right to mention him too. This might be one of the neatest team setups of all time. But they gotta win the NBA Finals to have that crown. Will this finally be OKC‘s year?