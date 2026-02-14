Will Stephen Curry Take Part in the 3 Point Contest?

When fans think about the NBA’s 3-Point Contest, Stephen Curry’s name is usually the first that comes to mind. With All-Star Weekend approaching at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, questions are swirling about whether the greatest shooter ever will take part. One event that always draws attention is the three-point contest.

Although it is not the showcase event of the All-Stars, it is one event that routinely features the stars, highlighting the growing importance of the three-point contest. The excitement around the three-point contest this year is mostly due to the narratives around the eight contestants.

How does the NBA 3-point contest work?

Outside of the All-Star Game itself, the three-point contest remains one of the weekend’s most anticipated events. It’s a two-round shootout where players race against the clock from five shooting spots around the arc. Regular shots are worth one point, while money balls count for two. They have to do it in a hurry, as they will only have 70 seconds to build a winning score. Each player can also place one full rack of money balls at their preferred shooting location.

All eight participants will go through the same drill in the initial round, and then the top three scorers will progress to the championship round. In case of a tiebreaker, a 30-second timer will be given in the first round to determine the Championship round participants. Similarly, a full 70-second timer will be given if there’s a tiebreaker in the Championship round to determine the champion.

Is Stephen Curry Playing in the NBA 3-Point Contest This Year?

Coming straight to the point, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry will not participate in this year’s three-point contest. He is currently sidelined with a runner’s knee and has already missed four consecutive games, and will also miss the upcoming game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Steve Kerr has already ruled him out of All-Star Weekend. It will be a big miss for the fans as Curry bagged the All-Star MVP award last season by helping Team Shaq win the event. He also won the All-Star MVP in 2022 when he exploded for 16 three-pointers in a 50-point performance.

So who are the eight participants for this year’s three-point contest? The contest will feature six All-Stars, including Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers), Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers), Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets), and Norman Powell (Miami Heat). Apart from them, two other players making their three-point contest debut are Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel and Milwaukee Bucks veteran Bobby Portis.

Knueppel became the fastest player to reach 100 three-pointers in the NBA, accomplishing the feat in just 29 games earlier this season, which makes him a prime candidate to win. He could be the first rookie to win the three-point contest.

Damian Lillard is the surprise entrant to this contest. The eight-time All-Star, who is sidelined for the entirety of the 2025-26 season with a torn Achilles, will participate in the flagship event during the All-Star festivities. He is a two-time three-point contest winner and would love to join the likes of Larry Bird and Craig Hodges, who are the only players to have won the event thrice.

Has Curry ever won a 3-point contest?

Three-point shooting is something that people generally associate with Stephen Curry, as he changed the NBA landscape with long-range shooting and overall shooting efficiency. Given his reputation as the greatest shooter ever, it’s natural to wonder about his track record in the event. Yes, Curry has won the event twice in the past.

He won it first in 2015 and then followed it up in 2021 with his second three-point contest title. While fans will miss his presence in the event and overall in the All-Star festivities, the Warriors will hope to keep their superstar fit and healthy for the postseason.