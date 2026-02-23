Will the Los Angeles Lakers Play the New York Knicks in Israel Next Season? Fact Checking Viral News

Feb 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) brings the ball up court against New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa (5) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Feb 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) brings the ball up court against New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa (5) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The NBA is doing everything in its power to expand the league worldwide, with Europe among the targeted markets. Commissioner Adam Silver is already planning a new league, NBA Europe, for 2027. With that context, a report emerged that the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks will play in Tel Aviv, Israel, next season. But is it true? EssentiallySports cross-checked the viral claim, and here’s what we found.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Is there any official NBA confirmation?

The news of the Lakers facing the Knicks in Tel Aviv next season went viral after a report surfaced on X. Jake Morrison, who goes by @JakeMorrisonNBA, shared it. Given the blue tick and the display picture, many fans are mistaking it for an official account of an NBA insider. However, it is a satire account, as mentioned in its bio, and the news is completely fake.

The post read: “BREAKING: The Los Angeles Lakers will play the New York Knicks in Tel Aviv, Israel next season. This marks the first ever NBA game in Israel with more expected. More details are expected to emerge.”

ADVERTISEMENT

These types of parody accounts post such news to gain traction, and this false report already has 2.9 million views, nearly 9,000 likes, and 4,000 reposts.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Have the Lakers or Knicks played international games before?

At first glance, the news appears true because the NBA has organized international games in recent years. During the preseason, multiple games were played in Abu Dhabi, Puerto Rico, and Macau. During the ongoing regular season, some games were also held internationally.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Orlando Magic and the Memphis Grizzlies played a couple of games in Europe. The first one was on January 15, held in Berlin, Germany, and the Magic won, but the Grizzlies got their revenge in the second one, played in London, England.

In November, the Detroit Pistons squared off against the Dallas Mavericks in Mexico City, winning 122-110. So international games are gradually becoming the norm in the NBA as it seeks to globalize the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Silver has not released the schedule for the next season, a couple of preseason games will be played in the Venetian Arena in Macau between the Houston Rockets and the Mavericks. There will also be more regular-season games in Europe, including venues like Paris and Manchester.

Interestingly, the last time the Lakers played in Europe was in the UK and Spain in 2010. They faced the Minnesota Timberwolves in London and FC Barcelona at Palau Sant Jordi in the NBA Europe Live preseason tour. The Knicks faced the Washington Wizards in a regular-season game in London in January 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Final verdict: Is the Lakers vs. Knicks game in Israel happening?

Getting straight to the point, no. The viral claim that the Lakers and the Knicks will play a game in Tel Aviv, Israel, next season is completely fake. The NBA has not released any official schedule for organizing games in Israel as of now. Therefore, the post was created solely to gain traction.