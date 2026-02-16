Winners and Losers From 2026 NBA All-Star Game: Top 5 Performances Ranked

whileThe 2026 NBA All-Star Games this Sunday delivered exactly what fans hoped for: outrageous shot-making, competitive spirit, and a few stars clearly treating the showcase like a personal statement. You could see the veterans on Team USA Stripes reinforcing their superstar status and the youngsters on Team USA Stars crashing the party. The night produced clear winners, a few underperformers, and some displays that turned back the clock to 2019. Here are all the winners and losers from tonight’s NBA All-Star Championship.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Who Delivered the Best Performance? Ranking the Top 5 Stars

No. 1 – Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards emerged as the clear winner, dominating the court in all three games. He posted a total of 32 points, three assists, nine rebounds and one steal. Ant, along with Chet Holmgren and Scottie Barnes, lit up the final as they completely outplayed their opponents to seal a comfortable 47-21 win.

ADVERTISEMENT

No. 2 – Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard was one of the standout performers tonight. Playing on home turf, the 2019 NBA Champion turned back the clock with a sensational 31-point outing in game two against Team World. He could not replicate that performance in the final but still did enough to earn the #2 spot on this list.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

No. 3 – Victor Wembanyama

As Ant said while lifting the MVP trophy, it was Victor Wembanyama who set the mood for tonight’s All-Star Games with a spirited opening display against Team USA Stars in Game 1. The San Antonio Spurs star had 14 points and six rebounds in the game, not to mention his three blocks. He followed that up with 19 points and two rebounds against Team USA Stripes, but that was not enough to stop ‘The Klaw’ tonight.

ADVERTISEMENT

No. 4 – Tyrese Maxey

Tyrese Maxey started the night on a sombre note as his team started to gradually grow into the tournament. However, he balled out in the opening minutes of the Championship game against the OG’s. Maxey ended the game with nine points, two rebounds, one assist and three steals as his team outplayed the likes of LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

ADVERTISEMENT

No. 5 – Devin Booker

Devin Booker was locked in tonight, especially considering his narrow loss in the NBA three-point contest to Damian Lillard yesterday. The Phoenix Suns star ended the All-Star Championship Games with 12 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. In addition to that, he also did enough to protect former president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, from a potential collision with the towering Nikola Jokic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who Were the Biggest Losers or Underwhelming Performers?

While this year’s competition was certainly a big hit among fans, there were a few players who did not live up to expectations. One name in particular was Portland Trail Blazers star Deni Avdija. The Israeli basketballer spent 15 minutes on the court, dropping five points, four assists and three turnovers in two games.

ADVERTISEMENT

His teammate and Denver Nuggets star, Jamal Murray, also had a night to forget. He completely tanked in the first game against Team USA stars, spending 11 minutes on the court but failing to register a single point. He did better against the veterans with eight points, two rebounds and 4 assists.

Overall, fans know that All-Star Sunday is ultimately an exhibition, but nights like this still shape how fans talk about certain players in the coming weeks. But the main talking point should be the positive reaction from fans for the NBA All-Star Round Robin format, which was a huge hit. Hopefully, the league takes that into account for future editions of the competition.