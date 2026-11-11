Wish Pours In From LeBron James as Bryce James’ Highlight Play Goes Viral in College

In 2023, LeBron James posted, “Keep going Young King!!! Maximus on the rise,” when a highlight reel of his 15-year-old son Bryce went viral on Twitter. Last month, he added a new version, “1% each day Maximus,” after Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd spoke about Bryce’s development.

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A clip of Bryce’s first big college highlight made the rounds, and his father jumped in.

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“Bryce James is starting to understand it now. 1% each day Young (king)!” LeBron wrote in the caption. He also reshared Bryce’s block as an individual highlight on his Instagram story before posting the message.

The highlight came in a blowout. Arizona beat Northern Arizona 90-59 on Tuesday, and Bryce had three points, two assists, two steals and a block in 13 minutes. His lone block was an emphatic at-rim denial that went viral.

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The timing was awkward for LeBron. He was watching Bryce’s minutes on the same day his 76ers lost 123-101 to the Boston Celtics, which shows how closely he follows his son’s games even on a busy night.

Through three games, Bryce is putting up 2.7 points and 1.7 assists per outing. He was in the starting five for Arizona’s opener against UCLA, yet six minutes was all he got.

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Bryce James’ Slow Path Looks Different From Bronny’s

Bryce’s route to this point has been intentionally slow. He joined the Wildcats last season but did not play in a regular-season game, as the team won the Big 12 regular-season and tournament titles and reached the Final Four. He is now a redshirt freshman who developed on the bench and is trying to find a way into the rotation.

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Lloyd has set measured expectations for the 6-foot-5 guard, and LeBron’s response was a message that “fits the slower path perfectly.”

The idea is that Bryce does not need to match the trajectory attached to his last name, but needs to become useful enough that Lloyd can trust him. A defensive block and two steals are the kind of plays that build that trust.

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The mantra itself is not new. LeBron talked about the same idea at 76ers Media Day, when discussing his approach to another NBA season.

Bronny’s route is not the model here. Bryce is building his game in a patient, college-first way, and those following him want to see him grow over several NCAA seasons. His older brother spent a single year at USC before turning pro, but Bryce is in no rush.

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His skills were visible earlier. In January 2025, a chase-down block at Memphis Hoopfest for Sierra Canyon reminded many of LeBron’s signature play. The block against NAU was another reminder of the bloodline, although it was a different kind of play at the rim.