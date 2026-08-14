“Wish We Could Go Back”: Kevin Durant Pens Emotional Message After Russell Westbrook Announces Retirement

On Wednesday, Russell Westbrook unexpectedly dropped his retirement announcement video narrated by Michael B. Jordan. Former teammates, including LeBron James, were quick to share their reaction, while Kevin Durant stayed silent. In fact, Mama Durant reacted first, but there was a reason why her son took some time.

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On Thursday, KD put out an emotional tweet, fondly looking back at the time he spent with his former teammate. There is no doubt that Russell Westbrook and Durant’s relationship had its ups and downs after they spent eight years in Oklahoma City. But over the years, it’s only been respectful.

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“I remember asking assistant coach Mo Cheeks, what’s harder to do? Workout after practice or before?? I only asked cuz by time I would get to the gym, Russ was already done in the morning and I usually got mine in after practice. Mo like, “coming in before practice is probably harder”…since then, it’s been my routine….a lot of people looked at the emotions on the court and thought Russ was loud, nah to me, he was quiet and methodical,” Durant began his post.

From praising the work ethic to appreciating Russell Westbrook’s highly emotional playstyle and leadership, Durant did it all.

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“Some of us wish we could go back and do things with a little more intent and some can just wipe their hands and be satisfied with the time spent. Who u gonna be? We know what zero was on…keep inspiring in the next phase of life champ. I don’t care what happens, can’t erase what it was…”

KD also celebrated their time together with the Thunder.

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They had five 50-win seasons as they reached the Western Conference finals four times and one NBA Finals appearance in 2012 at just 23 years old. At the time, it was reported that KD left due to Westbrook’s playstyle. Then Russ uploaded a story with cupcakes and wrote, “HAPPY 4th YALL” — the same day Durant announced he was joining Golden State. A former Sports Illustrated senior writer, Lee Jenkins, later described this as a shot towards KD for jumping ship to the Warriors.

Durant and Russell Westbrook continued their complicated relationship on the hardwood and had several heated in-game altercations, which sometimes even led to technical fouls. However, Durant has since publicly denied any such explanations around his exit from the Thunder. Even in his tweet, KD is shunning all that noise, calling it all a “memorable” journey. He concluded by sending love to the Westbrook family as the NBA journey comes to an end after 18 seasons.

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“…to the whole Westbrook family, Nina, the kids, mama Westbrook, big Russ, Ray, Donnell, everybody from Luezinger High and UCLA and many more that I’m forgettin, much love and Congratulations on an iconic career.”

Last October, when Russell Westbrook was still a free agent, there were rumors that he might team up with KD. After all, the Rockets needed a point guard, as Fred VanVleet was sidelined for the entire season due to a torn ACL.

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“Russ is a legend,” said Durant on UP & Adams with Kay Adams and signed on the reunion possibility “would be dope.”

Even earlier this year, KD was in the spotlight on the All the Smoke podcast and was asked about the best player he has ever played with.

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“It’s a tie between Steph and Russ. With Russ I never ever feared that he was gon lose a matchup. That’s one thing I never worried about.”

So, while they had their share of back-and-forth on the court, the respect for Russell Westbrook that Kevin Durant had remained the same.