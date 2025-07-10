With $125.8M at Stake, Kevin Durant Sends Clear 2-Word Message to PSG Stars

Kevin Durant may be 37, but he’s far from done…on or off the court. While NBA fans have been buzzing over his blockbuster trade to the Houston Rockets. KD’s off-court game just got even stronger. How? Well, he is now shaking up soccer! This week, with $125.8 million on the line at the FIFA Club World Cup Final, Durant made it known exactly where his heart is.

Durant recently bought a direct minority stake in PSG, the freshly crowned Champions League winners. While the financial terms weren’t disclosed, the implications were massive. Paris Saint-Germain, already a global powerhouse in soccer, is diving headfirst into the multi-sport empire model, eyeing basketball as the next big frontier. Durant isn’t just along for the ride…he’s at the wheel. “It is an honor to partner with QSI and be a shareholder in Paris Saint-Germain — a club and city that is deeply close to my heart,” Durant said via PSG. “This club has big plans and I look forward to being part of the next phase of growth and exploring new investment opportunities with QSI.”

Before Paris Saint-Germain’s monumental final clash with Chelsea, Durant took to Instagram to rally behind his new squad. In a clear show of allegiance, he reposted a story from PSG’s official account that showed the Club World Cup bracket with the caption, “One. Last. Step. 👀🏆 #FIFACWC”. Durant added his own two-word rally cry, “Let’s go @psg”.

It’s the kind of thing fans live for…a superstar athlete crossing worlds to throw his full support behind a team just hours before the biggest game of their season.

But this isn’t just fandom…it’s business. PSG’s deal with Durant’s Boardroom Sports Holdings, co-founded with longtime partner Rich Kleiman, isn’t just a vanity stake. It’s a strategic partnership with real teeth…ranging from commercial investments to content production. More importantly, KD is expected to lend his basketball expertise as PSG explores forming a team that could participate in the proposed NBA Europe league.

This summer, PSG walked away with the Champions League title and earned $174.5 million from that win alone. With a Club World Cup final win on the horizon, they stand to rake in another $125.8 million. That’s not pocket change, even for a Qatari-backed juggernaut. Durant’s presence, influence, and brand add serious weight to PSG’s long-term global plans. And when you combine that with his on-court move to Houston, you’re looking at a man who’s positioning himself at the intersection of elite sports, global branding, and investment strategy.

With Durant’s crossover appeal and international brand power, this move could be a major step toward PSG becoming Europe’s first true multi-sport mega-franchise.

The Rockets are delighted with KD’s arrival

While his PSG partnership has international headlines buzzing, back home in the NBA, Durant is still very much the center of attention. The Houston Rockets shocked the league by acquiring the 15-time All-Star in a wild seven-team trade that sent Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and a ton of assets to Phoenix.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that Houston wasn’t phased by the haul they gave up. “They loved the price on Kevin Durant. They thought if we can get him for this price, we’re going to get him. Not because we think we’re going to be contenders for the next two years.” In short: they saw value in getting a Hall-of-Famer, even if it meant parting with young talent. Despite Durant’s age and injury concerns, the Rockets saw an opportunity to win now…and they jumped.

Whether you’re cheering him on from the Toyota Center in Houston or following PSG’s rise on the European football mountaintop, Kevin Durant is making it clear: he’s not just an athlete. He’s a mogul. A visionary. And a competitor…on every court. And if Paris lifts the trophy this weekend, they’ll be doing it with a two-time NBA champion, four-time Olympic gold medalist, and now, part-owner cheering from both the sideline and the boardroom.