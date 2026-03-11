Wizards HC Didn’t Mince His Words to Address Bam Adebayo’s 83-Point Game

For 20 years, Sam Mitchell has held on to one grudge. He wished Kobe Bryant had scored 81 points against a team that was not his. On March 10. 2026, Brian Keefe was in his unenviable shoes. The Washington Wizards coach had to watch from the sidelines as Bam Adebayo went on a scoring spree. The Miami Heat’s 150-129 win didn’t matter as much as Bam’s 83-point record. While ‘most’ of the NBA world celebrates, the mood is a bit glim on the Washington side.

Brian Keefe is probably representing the mood for the Wizards after tonight. Of course, the post-game presser was all about Bam and his record. But Keefe isn’t ready to call it a masterpiece.

His single line after the game reinforces what the Bam detractors are feeling right now. “In the fourth quarter it turned into not a real basketball game.” Could it get more frosty? Apparently it can.

Sitting behind the microphone with his arms crossed, Keefe gave the driest compliment to the Heat star. “Terrific. He scored the ball really well.”

But that was quickly followed up with a scathing review of how he got it. “Obviously came out and had a little bit in third too but they obviously kept him in the game. There’s a lot of foul calls, 16 free throws on first, fourth quarter just trying to take the ball out of his hands,” Keefe noted.

He highlighted the absurdity of Adebayo’s 43 free throw attempts. “You still got some free throws, [43], people can’t explain some of those calls, but that’s all I got to say on that.”

Obviously, Keefe is not loving being part of this side of history. While the box score showed Adebayo surpassing Kobe Bryant’s legendary 81-point mark, the Wizards’ bench boss argued that the final frame of the 150-129 blowout bore little resemblance to competitive athletics.

Bam Adebayo’s defining last quarter becomes a sore point for Wizards

Brian Keefe’s and a huge number of fans’ grievances centered on the unprecedented volume of whistles that accompanied Bam Adebayo’s rise to 83. His statement about it not being a real game references the fourth quarter that saw the flow of play grind to a halt. Adebayo finished the night with 36-of-43 shooting from the charity stripe, shattering the NBA record for both free throws made and attempted in a single game.

The previous record for attempts was 39, held by Dwight Howard who achieved it twice in 2012 and 2013. Meanwhile, the record for makes was 28, shared by Wilt Chamberlain and Adrian Dantley. By comparison, Adebayo’s 43 attempts were more than most entire teams’ average in a week of play.

By some observations, the Wizards attempted to employ a “anybody but Bam” defensive strategy late in the game. Yet the whistles continued to blow even on marginal contact far from the hoop.

Heat HC Erik Spoelstra, who contested one call that got Adebayo to the line, defended his decision to keep Bam in the game when Miami had a considerable lead. “I wanted to make sure I did my job to you know help if we could, but this one just came out of nowhere,” he said. When Bam was at 70 points, he decided to not get in the way.

Keefe’s remark about Adebayo getting to the line underscores a growing tension between coaching staffs and the league’s officiating trends during high-profile scoring chases.