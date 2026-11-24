The Washington Wizards have a great duo in Trae Young and Anthony Davis, but the team is already changing how things work. The 2026-27 season is Young’s worst statistically so far. He’s also controlling the ball more than most NBA players currently.

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Statistics show that Young possessed the ball for about 6.6 minutes per game in the Wizards’ first 15 games. However, he is only averaging 17.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game. The team may have a solution to his rough start.

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“Team officials have asked Young to focus less on his own scoring and even more than usual on passing to teammates,” reported Josh Robbins of The Athletic. “That, in turn, erodes some of Young’s rhythm when he does decide to shoot.”

The coaching staff formalized the decision via a team meeting, but it represents a tactical adjustment rather than a roster-level commitment. It might mark a change in how Young is viewed as a player going forward. His days as a primary scorer, a role he played well in Atlanta, may very well be over in Washington.

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Washington’s decision also raises questions about how the franchise intends to build around Young. With the coaching staff asking him to prioritize playmaking over scoring, the Wizards appear keen to establish him as a facilitator who can maximize the production of players like Davis.

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However, that approach could look very different if Washington eventually trades its veteran big man. The franchise is reportedly planning to evaluate Davis over a 20-to-30-game stretch before making a decision ahead of the trade deadline, meaning Young’s adjusted role could be part of a larger effort to assess the team’s future direction.

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As a point guard, Young’s entire game revolves around his rhythm and shooting. If he has to spend more time passing, it might be detrimental to his shooting choices. That’s not great for a player who is already shooting only 36.4% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point line this season. It also shows the transition the team is trying to make, given Young’s decline since last year.

For reference, Trae Young ended the 2025-26 season averaging 17.9 points, 2 rebounds, and 8 assists per game. With Davis in trade rumors and Young continuing to struggle, the equation changes for the Wizards.

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In a November 23, 2026, article, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley suggested that the Warriors should acquire Anthony Davis via a trade. In return, the team would have to give their veteran icon Draymond Green.

Green has averaged just 3.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.3 assists this season. His scoring struggles in the absence of Stephen Curry have attracted criticism. However, Green recently recorded a season-high 9 points against the Celtics. The Warriors have also endured a difficult stretch, losing five consecutive games before their 88-87 victory over Boston.

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Buckley’s proposed trade would also include Moses Moody and Kristaps Porzingis, along with draft picks to the Wizards.

In exchange, the Warriors could receive the 10-time All-Star that is Anthony Davis. He is currently averaging 25.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists this season so far.

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If the player maintains his health well, he could make a decent partner for the Warriors’ icon Stephen Curry, who is currently out with an oblique abdominal tear.

That being said, this is only a suggested trade by Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley. It’s true that the Warriors are reportedly open to hearing trades involving Green; however, a solid agreement is far from being reached. The Wizards, on the other hand, are looking to evaluate Davis across 20-30 games ahead of the trade deadline, as per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. They are not in active trade discussions involving Davis yet.

Until then, Washington’s decision to reduce Young’s scoring responsibilities remains an important development. Whether Davis stays or leaves, the Wizards appear to be exploring a different role for their point guard. But if their current partnership is disrupted by a trade, Young could find himself having to adjust once again.