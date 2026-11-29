Right when Trae Young was asking for patience for a struggling team to find its footing, they have another adjustment to make. Well, slightly. Instead of a big Anthony Davis trade announcement, the biggest news out of the capital after the Washington Wizards dropped a 116-91 game to the Orlando Magic’s reserves was the coaching overhaul. This revamped roster now has to recalibrate without Brian Keefe, who they’ve had for 20 games this season. At least they have a familiar face in Adam Caporn on the sidelines.

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Monumental Basketball president Michael Winger announced the dismissal of head coach Brian Keefe and named assistant Adam Caporn as interim head coach for the foreseeable future. The change came within a couple of hours after the Wizards fell to 7–13 just 20 games into the 2026–27 NBA season.

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Wizards beat reporter Greg Finberg had only just reported Trae Young’s media availability, and roughly two hours later, he reported Winger’s statement explaining the front office’s decision to move in a new direction following the blowout defeat at Capital One Arena.

“Wizards President Michael Winger said it was time for the Wizards to move forward with a new voice in a statement regarding the organization’s decision to fire Brian Keefe,” Finberg wrote on X before sharing the statement.

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“Decisions like this are never easy, but it’s time for the team to move forward with a new voice. Brian has been an integral part of our organization, helping lay a foundation of player development in Washington. We are grateful to Brian for the professionalism he brought to our team and the commitment he showed our players and staff,” Winger said in the statement.

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The franchise made the league’s first head-coaching change of the season, indicative of the win-now pressure. In tonight’s game, when Keefe called a timeout to recalibrate, the home crowd rained boos on their team.

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Many were also on social media blaming Keefe for not utilizing Trae Young’s strengths effectively.

Meanwhile, Winger also threw his full support behind Caporn, who makes history as the first Australian head coach in NBA history.

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“Adam’s blend of coaching experience, institutional knowledge and history in player development make him the right person to take over as interim head coach. Adam has the full support of our organization, and we look forward to seeing him lead the team for the remainder of the season,” Winger added.

The move came shortly after star point guard Trae Young addressed growing frustration from boo-birds inside Capital One Arena following the 25-point loss. He told reporters that fans’ skepticism was “on them” while admitting that falling behind by 30 points at halftime was “unacceptable” even with leading scorer Anthony Davis sidelined by an illness.

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Keefe departs Washington with a 50–173 record across 223 games. His tenure ended in a similar way it started in January 2024, when he initially took over on an interim basis after Wes Unseld Jr. was removed as head coach.

The team initially refused to call it a ‘firing’ and appointed him as a team consultant before Unseld joined the Chicago Bulls as an assistant coach.

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Meanwhile, Keefe was tasked with guiding a long-term rebuild through his first two full seasons. Keefe won 18 games in 2024–25 and 17 last season while the Wizards added lottery picks Alex Sarr (No. 2 in 2024), Tre Johnson (No. 6 in 2025), and 2026 No. 1 overall selection AJ Dybantsa.

Expectations shifted dramatically this season after the front office paired that young core with veteran All-Stars Young and Davis in a bid to end a playoff drought dating back to 2021 and capture Washington’s first winning record since 2017–18.

Instead, after opening 4–3 through November 2, the Wizards stumbled through a 3–10 stretch marked by double-digit blowouts, becoming the first team in NBA history to trail by 30 or more points at halftime in consecutive games (per ESPN research).

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Against Orlando on Saturday night, Washington played without Davis and went scoreless for a 10-minute, 10-second span spanning the second and third quarters. An equally shorthanded Magic unleashed a 61–21 run to build a 68–38 halftime cushion.

Young led the Wizards with 19 points, and Dybantsa added 16 on a night Washington shot just 35.4% from the floor. Young and Magic’s Desmond Bane drew double technical fouls during a third-quarter skirmish over a loose ball.

Caporn, a Western Australia native who previously won Olympic bronze as an assistant with the Australian Boomers in Tokyo, coached the Australian men’s national team, led the G League’s Long Island Nets, and served on the Brooklyn Nets’ bench. He now steps into a huge responsibility: turning around a team that’s exhausted from losing. His first test arrives Monday night when Washington visits the Charlotte Hornets.