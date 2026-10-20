Wizards Suffer Tough Blow As No. 1 Pick AJ Dybantsa Forced to Miss Season Opener After Suffering Injury in Preseason Finale

Twelve points in 15 minutes gave Washington Wizards fans an early glimpse of what AJ Dybantsa could bring to the team. However, his final preseason appearance ended before he could finish the game, turning an encouraging outing into a worrying moment just days before the regular season begins.

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According to ESPN, Dybantsa will miss the Washington Wizards’ Wednesday night season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks after suffering an ankle injury in Friday’s preseason finale. Head coach Brian Keefe announced the news on Tuesday, after describing the injury as a mild ankle sprain on Friday. The rookie has been ruled out for the opener but remains day-to-day and could return as soon as Friday’s home game against the Toronto Raptors, his next opportunity to make his regular-season debut.

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Keefe provided an initial update after Dybantsa left the preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The forward landed awkwardly on his left ankle after attempting a midrange jump shot in the second quarter. He fell to the ground, struggled to get back up, limped toward the locker room with help from teammates and did not return to the contest.

“AJ’s got an ankle sprain,” Keefe said postgame. He added, “We just took him out of the game as a precaution. We’ll look at it more when we get more information.” Keefe’s decision to pull him was precautionary, and the injury has been described as a mild sprain.

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Before his exit, Dybantsa recorded 12 points, two rebounds and one block in 15 minutes. His performance showed his scoring ability, but the injury left Washington without its top pick for the opening night matchup.

The Wizards will have to consider other options while monitoring his recovery, with Bilal Coulibaly, Kyshawn George and Will Riley among the players who could take on additional minutes.

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The timing adds to Washington’s concerns after a difficult 2025–26 season. The team finished with a 17–65 record, placing 15th in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards averaged 112.9 points per game while allowing 124.9, highlighting the challenges they face as they begin another campaign.

Dybantsa was selected first overall in the 2026 NBA Draft. His college numbers explain the expectations surrounding his arrival. At BYU in 2025–26, he appeared in 35 games and averaged 25.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 51% from the field.

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Although Dybantsa’s debut remains uncertain, his absence brings attention to how the No. 1 pick could fit into Washington’s roster and learn from its established stars.

AJ Dybantsa’s Wizards debut remains uncertain as an ankle injury delays his start

According to Donovan Gibbs of the New York Post, Dybantsa is expected to benefit from playing alongside established NBA stars rather than having to carry the team immediately. With his regular-season debut now on hold, the Wizards will have to wait to see when their top pick can join the lineup.

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Washington has assembled a mix of experienced players and young talent around Dybantsa. The roster includes Trae Young, Anthony Davis, Khris Middleton and Deandre Ayton, alongside Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly, Kyshawn George, Bub Carrington and Tre Johnson. The team also extended Young to a four-year, $212 million deal this offseason, adding to the veteran presence around its young players.

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Dybantsa spoke about that support system during media day, explaining how the veterans around him could ease the pressure of being the No. 1 pick.

“I have All-Stars and Hall of Famers on my team that I can really get some knowledge from, (such as) Khris Middleton, Trae Young, AD (Anthony Davis), DeAndre Ayton, so I don’t have to come in and carry this huge load,” he said. “I think I can just kind of bond with these guys, learn it slowly and learn how to play the right way instead of just getting put into a situation where I have a lot on my back.”

With Dybantsa ruled out against Milwaukee, his return date remains uncertain as the Wizards await further updates on his recovery.