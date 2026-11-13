“I Think It’s So Funny”: Sophie Cunningham Mocks Stephen A. Smith’s Take on Luka Doncic’s Lakers

Stephen A. Smith has never been shy about making bold NBA predictions. This time, it was rather controversial. But his skepticism about Luka Doncic’s Lakers has given Sophie Cunningham plenty to laugh about. The veteran analyst questioned the team’s championship aspirations through a racial lens, citing the league’s history.

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With Doncic putting up huge numbers early in the season, Cunningham believes the take has become increasingly amusing.

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“He’s killing it. Like, he has been so much fun to watch. And I think it’s so funny,” Cunningham said, speaking on her podcast, No Hesitation. Despite the absurd nature of the comment, the Indiana Fever guard reacted to Smith’s comments in a lighter tone.

“Stephen, a Smith came out. I don’t know when this couple was; I just saw it because, clearly, Luka has been going off. And so they’ve been putting his highlights all over my social media and whatnot. And, um, it’s Stephen a, who’s like, ‘Why would the Lakers ever build a team around three white boys? Like, look at the NBA history. That’s never going to happen. That’s never going to be successful.’ And he’s (Luka Doncic)out there freaking killing it. I think it’s so funny.”

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Smith recently made the original argument on The Stephen A. Smith Show, saying, “I am on the record for being controversial because I’ve never seen an NBA team with its top three players being white deliver a championship. It’s never happened, and I’m here to tell you I don’t think it’s going to happen this year.”

His concern centered on Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Walker Kessler forming the team’s leading trio.

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However, Smith’s broader assessment of the Western Conference has been more measured. He acknowledged that injuries to the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets’ workload concerns could create an opening for the Lakers. He also mentioned Minnesota as a contender, noting that Luka Doncic had previously given the Timberwolves trouble in the postseason.

Despite the advantages that the Lakers are stacked with, Smith still concluded, saying, “The Lakers got a chance. I just don’t think it’s going to materialize into a championship.”

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The Lakers have certainly given Cunningham reason to enjoy the highlights.

Luka Doncic entered the season in spectacular form, averaging a league-leading 38.6 points per game, while the Lakers climbed to the top of the standings with an 11–2 record. His scoring has made him the centerpiece of the Lakers’ early success, even as the team navigates a long regular season.

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Still, Cunningham’s reaction does not settle the championship debate.

November performances cannot guarantee what happens in the playoffs, particularly with injuries, roster changes, and the February trade deadline still ahead.

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For now, Luka Doncic’s production is doing the talking. And while Smith remains unconvinced about Los Angeles’ championship chances, Cunningham clearly finds the contrast between his prediction and Luka’s performances funny.