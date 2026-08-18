Stephen Curry Jumps Out of His Seat for Tiffany Hayes as Warriors Star Reminisces Oracle Arena During Valkyries-Wings

When Stephen Curry watches a basketball game from the stands, he usually has little reason to be surprised by a long-range shot. Yet Tiffany Hayes managed to produce exactly that reaction during the Valkyries’ match-up against the Dallas Wings. The veteran guard’s buzzer-beater from the logo sent Curry out of his seat. Meanwhile, the moment also led to a walk down memory lane.

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Thanks to the loud atmosphere.

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Steph attended the game alongside Warriors teammates Gary Payton II and Will Richard, with Moses Moody also in attendance. But when Hayes pulled up from the Valkyries’ logo as the first quarter expired, it was Curry’s reaction that immediately caught attention.

The 4x NBA Champ rose from his seat in disbelief and held on to Payton with an animated reaction.

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For Curry, the moment carried an added layer of familiarity. He has spent his career turning deep three-pointers into a normal part of basketball. So, watching the Valkyries star launch from that distance must have offered a different perspective. Hence, the reaction. One of the greatest shooters in NBA history simply became a fan, enjoying an outrageous shot.

The connection went beyond one spectacular basket, though. Speaking to Matt Lively, a reporter from the stands, Steph reflected on the Valkyries’ atmosphere. And he compared it with the environment he experienced throughout the Warriors’ rise.

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“It’s definitely reminiscent for sure,” Curry said. “Which is kind of a great vibe from Oracle to Chase in how we play, and then what Ballhalla has meant for the last 2 years.”

That comparison matters because Oracle Arena represented more than a loud home court for the Warriors. The building became synonymous with the Dubs’ rise.



Meanwhile, the Valkyries have spent their first two seasons in Chase Center, developing a similarly distinctive identity in the Bay Area.

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Curry also pointed toward the team’s chemistry as a major reason for his optimism.

“Hopefully, they have a great end of the year,” he added. “They’re obviously playing amazing basketball, and seeing that they have a great chemistry, it’s great to watch.”

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The Valkyries have given him plenty to watch. The team entered the matchup with Dallas at 24-9 and needed a win to secure a playoff berth.



After a thrilling 78-70 game, it did exactly that and established itself as one of the league’s strongest teams in only its second season.

That rapid rise has made the “Ballhalla” comparison increasingly meaningful. The Valkyries have built an atmosphere that extends beyond the operations on the floor, with the fans becoming part of the franchise’s identity.

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Steph, perhaps more than anyone in the building, understands how powerful that connection can become.

The superstar’s presence also showed how closely Golden State’s basketball cultures now intersect. Curry helped make the Bay Area synonymous with his audacious shooting skills and energy. The Valkyries created their own version of that culture.

The nostalgia is less about recreating Oracle and more about watching the Bay Area build something that feels uniquely its own. And if Hayes can make the master shooter jump out of his seat, “Ballhalla” clearly has its own kind of magic.